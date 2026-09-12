Iwi and council strike deal in face of Government cull

Ngāti Ruanui boss Rachel Arnott says the defiant deal is built on mutual respect (supplied)

A Taranaki iwi has signed a resource management agreement with its local council despite a looming Government ban on such deals.

Ngāti Ruanui and South Taranaki District Council signed their Mana Whakahono ā Rohe on Wednesday, just ahead of Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms that will nullify the agreement.

Since 2017 iwi and councils could negotiate Mana Whakahono ā Rohe to formalise a role for mana whenua in planning and resource management, with a focus on the environment.

The Government is replacing the RMA and initially said existing Mana Whakahono would survive under its new laws, due this month.

But RMA reform minister Chris Bishop announced in July he would scrap the agreements after a “massive surge” in deals.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui pou whakahaere Rachel Arnott said the new Mana Whakahono might be New Zealand’s shortest-lived statutory pact.

“Call it a symbolic gesture, call it local defiance, but don’t be surprised.

“This council has shown our relationship is built on deep, mutual respect and an unwavering commitment to South Taranaki and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Arnott said the agreement committed to a flexible partnership that reduced uncertainty.

Mayor Phil Nixon says the good faith behind the deal will survive the law change (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the council couldn’t do much about the law change but wanted to work with Ngāti Ruanui for environmental improvements.

“The iwi are keen to do it, and we just work well with our iwi, so we’re doing it in good faith with them.”

Nixon said the Mana Whakahono ā Rohe aligns with He Pou Tikanga – the council’s partnership agreement with the district’s four iwi.

The mayor said he didn’t want to turn Ngāti Ruanui away.

“It doesn’t really cost us anything, but to me it just shows the respect … between us by going ahead and doing this now.”

Nixon said despite the imminent law change the intent behind the agreement would stand.

In April Bishop said Mana Whakahono ā Rohe would continue as councils had found early iwi involvement avoided later delays and costs.

Axing the agreements three months later, Bishop said they’d be replaced by “narrowly scoped iwi participation agreements”.

“Clear guardrails will be included in the legislation to prevent scope creep.”

Ngāti Ruanui manager Graham Young said the Mana Whakahono was a basis for collaboration on resource management – whatever law changes were made.

He said best practice meant the right people were involved early and brought useful information to the table.

“Ngāti Ruanui brings mātauranga, tikanga, whakapapa, kaitiakitanga and community knowledge.

“Council brings statutory responsibility, planning expertise, public accountability and decision-making obligations.

“This arrangement allows those roles to work alongside each other without confusion.”

Neighbouring Ngāti Maru was “deeply disappointed” after signing a Mana Whakahono ā Rohe with Taranaki Regional Council just a week before the Government struck down the deals.

The iwi spent eight years negotiating the agreement as a template for other tribes in the region.

Te Kāhui o Maru tumu whakarae Anaru Marshall said Ngāti Maru had worked in good faith to improve rivers and the environment.

“I think some people don’t understand - this is not just for Māori or iwi.”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air