Whānau navigator roles launched to support children of prisoners

Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou has worked alongside rangatahi to create the Kaiwhatu Kura Whānau role to help address the critical gaps in the justice system. Photo: composite.

Without the right support, at least 20,000 tamariki in Aotearoa who have a parent in prison are 10 times more likely to end up in the justice system themselves by the age of 21.

To change those statistics, Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou, a charity that supports the tamariki and whānau of people in prison, worked alongside rangatahi with lived experience to develop a dedicated role that addresses the critical gaps they faced when navigating the justice system.

The Manukau District Court will establish three new Kaiwhatu Kura Whānau (Whānau Navigator) roles. The initiative will work alongside families to guide them through court proceedings and co-create support plans for tamariki after a parent is sentenced.

Breaking the cycle of incarceration

Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou CEO Tuhi Leef notes that while similar navigation roles exist in the Family Court and the Alcohol and Drug Court, a dedicated support framework has never existed within the criminal district court system.

Tuhi Leef, CEO of Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“When sitting with our rangatahi here in Manukau, we heard that there was no support, that they did feel invisible, they felt that no one cared about them,” Leef shares. “So I was surprised that there was no role in the justice system that catered for them or took care of them.”

The initiative traces back to 2022, following the death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz, who was abused and murdered by his temporary caregiver while his mother was in prison. Dame Karen Poutasi’s subsequent inquiry report revealed that Malachi was unseen at key moments when he needed to be visible.

Tayshon, rangatahi advocate and member of Ngā Rangatira Mō Āpōpō. Photo: Pillars, Ka Pou Whakahou.

Speaking to 1News, youth advocate Tayshon Yates, a member of Ngā Rangatira Mō Āpōpō who also played a part in naming the role, explained that rangatahi like her serve an “invisible sentence” when a parent enters prison.

“People think prison is just somebody behind bars, but it’s not. It’s also about our tamariki and what follows them home and into their schools and into their communities and into their identities and the way they see themselves,” Tayshon told 1News.

Rangatahi mō āpōpō sharing their lived experiences directly with Minister for Children Karen Chour. Photo: Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou.

In 2025, the youth advisory panel, Ngā Rangatira Mō Āpōpō, took an open letter to the steps of Parliament, backed by former Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad, calling for systemic action and formal recognition.

The youth panel said introducing a whānau navigator means fundamentally changing the justice system for future generations and opening pathways to positive futures.

Looking ahead

Corrina Thompson, Pillars’ programme development and research lead, explains that the role emerged from deep community consultation and the voices of the youth advisory panel Ngā Rangatira Mō Āpōpō.

“The Kaiwhatu Kura Whānau role is a globally innovative and groundbreaking landmark in transformative justice,” says Thompson. “It represents a by-rangatahi, for-rangatahi, community-led solution that speaks directly to the intergenerational harm often experienced by whānau affected by parental incarceration.”

Kirk Sargent, Corrina Thompson, Tuhi Leef, Milly Whitefoot with Rose-Marie, Juliann and Tayshon. Photo: Pillars, Ka Pou Whakahou.

Funded by the South Auckland Social Wellbeing Board, with support from local judges, the five-year pilot aims to prove its impact so it can eventually roll out nationwide across Aotearoa.

By ensuring families are seen and supported from the moment a parent faces the court, Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou hopes to turn the tide on intergenerational incarceration and give every child a pathway to a positive future.