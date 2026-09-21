A weekend of urgency: Parliament debates Te Tiriti

Parliament sat under urgency over the weekend, with MPs debating three Government bills that would change how references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi are dealt with in legislation.

The three bills would repeal some statutory references to Treaty principles, standardise the way Treaty provisions are drafted, and change the weighting of some legislative Treaty obligations.

Government MPs said the changes would provide greater consistency and clarity.

In her remarks introducing the bill to the House, Casey Costello said it gave effect to the Government’s review of references to Treaty principles in legislation.

“Over time Parliament has used different formulations for operative treaty provisions. In some cases, those differences can make it unclear whether a different legal effect was intended.”

But opposition MPs strongly criticised the bills and the way they were being progressed.

Green MP Steve Abel described the bills as “a dirty dog whistle to spiteful political incense”.

“They sadly view humanity in a way that is designed to divide, not to bring together and not to unify.”

Labour MP Arena Williams said the changes were not about standardisation.

“The point is here, this isn’t standardisation, this is deliberately taking us backwards, and it is flouting a political history that we all should be proud of.”

Labour MP Willie Jackson questioned the Government’s approach to the Treaty, describing the kōrero from across the House as “nonsense”.

“History is really important here, Mr Speaker. So many learned, so many honourable judges, politicians have talked about the special Māori Crown relationships. This lot on the other side say what partnership? What relationship?” he said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi referenced Te Tai Tokerau prophet Aperahama Taonui, who warned of a monster consuming whenua and Māori rights, with its teeth being silver and gold.

“We are in the belly of the beast now as we watch the beast devour more of our whenua, more of our rights, more of our tino rangatiratanga promised to us in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Whilst the debate often sees members from across the House debate the bill, some Government MPs did not, but they all commended the Bill to the House.

The Government said the bills formed part of its coalition agreement with NZ First.

Waititi said the changes represented an ongoing attack on Te Tiriti.

“If these guys get another term in government, it is a constant attack, not just on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, not just on Te Iwi Māori, but also on tangata tiriti.”

All three bills passed their first readings on Saturday and were referred to the Justice Committee.