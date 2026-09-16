Te Pāti Māori condemns the Government’s three Treaty bills as ‘last act to attack Te Tiriti ’

Rawiri Waititi says if the party was not satisfied with the commission's response, it will begin lobbying the government for a Royal Commission of Inquiry Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

With fewer than two sitting weeks left before Parliament rises for the election, Te Pāti Māori says the Government is using its final sitting block for a “last act to attack Te Tiriti”.

Three Treaty-related omnibus bills were introduced to Parliament on Tuesday as part of the Government’s review of legislative references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The bills bring together a range of related amendments across multiple Acts, allowing the Government to address Treaty references through a single legislative process rather than separate bills for each law.

The introduction coincided with the arrival of Ngāti Kahungunu members at Parliament on horseback to deliver a petition opposing the Treaty Review Clause.

The References to Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi (Repeals) Amendment Bill would repeal statutory references to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in several existing Acts.

The References to Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi (Standardisation) Amendment Bill would establish a standard drafting approach for descriptive references to the Treaty without changing their legal effect.

The References to Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi (Strength of Legislative Obligations) Amendment Bill would change the wording of Treaty provisions in various laws to a single standard — “take into account”.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, who is leading the Treaty review and bills under the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, says the Government does not agree that the legislation would weaken Treaty obligations.

“Sometimes it’s ‘honour’, or ‘have regard to’, or ‘give effect to’, or ‘take into account’. We need to create some consistency here, in the interests of increasing certainty and supporting compliance.”

Te Pāti Māori says the changes would ultimately weaken accountability to Te Tiriti, regardless of whether they are framed as repeal, standardisation or a reduction in obligations.

The Government disputes that interpretation, arguing the changes are intended to create greater consistency and certainty without weakening existing obligations.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer says the party will oppose the bills, accusing the Government of treating Te Tiriti as a problem to be managed rather than the foundation of the country.

“In their final days, they could be focused on the cost of living, housing, healthcare and the real pressures facing whānau. Instead, they have chosen another attack on Te Tiriti.”