Police gear up for Rugby League World Cup gatherings in Auckland

Toa Samoa rugby league fans celebrate in the streets of Ōtara after their team played Australia in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup final. (Ricky Wilson/Stuff)

Auckland “hot spots” will be closely monitored by police for any anti-social behaviour when Pacific teams play in the Rugby League World Cup in the next two months.

Over the years, police have dealt with a number of disorder events after Tongan and Samoan supporters took their celebrations to the streets.

At a recent Auckland Council meeting, Senior Sergeant Paul Nemme told councillors games featuring Pacific teams have always attracted huge gatherings and parades around Auckland.

Nemme said police were expecting even more crowds to gather after the Rugby League World Cup kicks off on October 15.

“Hot spots are across the region, but the focus is on Māngere, Ōtāhuhu, Henderson, Ōtara, Queen Street,” he said.

Nemme, police emergency management coordinator, said past gatherings have resulted in mass disorder, intoxication and other offending.

During the last world cup in 2022, three people were arrested at an Ōtara Town Centre parade for disorder and assaulting police after Samoa lost to Australia in the final.

There were also reports of bottles being thrown at officers.

After Tonga’s historic 28-22 win over the Kiwis in the 2017 RLWC, 53 people were arrested for disorder offending and more than 50 police staff were redeployed from other duties to control the situation.

Another 29 people were arrested the same year, during street celebrations after the Tongan team’s 32-18 win over Samoa.

Following Tonga’s semifinal exit when they lost to England, Tongan league fans protested in central Auckland, marching along Queen Street escorted by police.

Tāmaki Makaurau Pacific responsiveness manager for the police, Inspector Sila Fagaesea Siaki encouraged supporters of all nations to celebrate responsibly.

“Fans are urged to support their teams with pride while respecting their communities. Showcasing support for your team should not compromise people’s safety.”

Last year, 23 people were arrested in Auckland after Samoa’s 34-6 win over Tonga in a Pacific Championship league game in Brisbane led to dangerous and unlawful behaviour.

“Police will maintain a visible presence throughout the tournament to ensure everyone plays by the rules,” Siaki said.

NZ kicks off the RLWC with an opening match against defending champs Australia on October 15. Toa Samoa plays France in their opening match the next day and Fiji takes on Cook Islands on October 18.

Tonga plays Lebanon in their first match on October 23.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.