Wainuiomata Rugby League Club appoints first female president

Robyn Morete has been appointed the first wahine president of the Wainuiomata Rugby League Club. Photo: composite/supplied.

The Wainuiomata Rugby League Club has made history with the appointment of Robyn Morete as its first wahine president, marking a significant milestone in the club’s proud history.

Robyn, who has whakapapa to Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri has been a longstanding member of the club’s executive management committee, where she has spent years supporting the organisation’s growth and development through her leadership and commitment to the Wainuiomata community.

Wainuiomata Lions Rugby League Club. Photo: Facebook/supplied

In announcing the appointment, the club described the moment as a historic achievement and recognised Morete’s years of service.

“The Wainuiomata Rugby League Club is incredibly proud to announce and acknowledge Robyn Morete as our first-ever female club president,” the club said in a statement.

“This is a historic milestone for our club and one that is richly deserved.”

The club said Morete had dedicated countless hours to helping the club grow and thrive, while making a lasting contribution to its players, volunteers, whānau and the wider community.

“Her unwavering commitment to our players, volunteers, whānau and wider community has made a lasting impact on Wainuiomata Rugby League Club,” the statement said.

The appointment reflects the role women continue to play in community sport, both on and off the field, and recognises the leadership Morete has already demonstrated through her years of service.

PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 27: Paul Whatuira of the Tigers straightarms Nathan Smith of the Panthers during the round 11 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers at CUA Stadium May 27, 2007 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wainuiomata Rugby League Club has a proud history in the Wellington competition and is one of the region’s most successful rugby league clubs, producing national representatives and premiership-winning teams over several decades.

Club alumni include former Kiwis internationals John Lomax and Paul Whatuira, Samoa representative David Faiumu, and NRL players David Lomax, Billy Weepu, Jorgen “Yogi” Rogers and Marvin Karawana.

The club has also played a role in the sporting journeys of All Blacks Tana Umaga and Piri Weepu, highlighting its reputation as a breeding ground for elite talent.

File / Sky Sports

The club said it was looking forward to the next chapter under Morete’s leadership.

“On behalf of everyone at Wainuiomata Rugby League Club, we congratulate Robyn Morete and thank her for stepping forward to lead our club,” the statement said.

Morete’s appointment represents a first for the club and also a significant moment for rugby league in in the region, highlighting the growing influence of women in leadership roles across community sport.

The Wainuiomata Rugby League Club has long been recognised as one of the Wellington region’s premier rugby league clubs, producing a number of players who have gone on to the highest levels of the game.