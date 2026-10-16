Te Puia honours Māori Pioneer Battalion with waka maumahara

A delegation from Arras, France, has joined Rotorua Lakes Council and Te Puia, New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) to sign historic partnership agreements, strengthening ties first formed during World War I.

Led by Arras Mayor Frédéric Leturque, the tira was in Rotorua today to sign a Twinning Charter with Rotorua Lakes Council and a Cooperation Charter with NZMACI.

It was here that they witnessed the carving of a waka maumahara. Once completed, it will stand at 4.5 metres high and 1.5 metres wide, commemorating the Māori Pioneer Battalion’s Forgotten 43, also known as the ‘Clay Kickers’.

“This waka maumahara is incredibly beautiful and stunning. We also have descendants of tūpuna who were involved in those Arras battles,” says Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell.

The relationship dates back to 1916, when Māori Pioneer Battalion soldiers helped create an underground network beneath the streets of Arras ahead of the Battle of Arras.

Working around 20 metres underground, the tunnellers extended medieval chalk quarries to create shelters for up to 24,000 soldiers.

Ko te Kahika o Rotorua, ko Tania Tapsell (right), rāua ko te Koromatua o Arras, ko Frédéric Leturque (left). Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

He hononga pūmau mai anō

Tiaan Greig, a third-year tauira at NZMACI’s Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau, says the waka symbolises remembrance of the fallen rangatira.

“Back in the day, when a rangatira would pass away, their waka would be stood upright,” he says.

“On the waka, we’ve tried to do 43 separate figures. They’re all in iwi styles that are representative of those 43.”

Three additional figures represent soldiers from the Cook Islands who served with the battalion.

Greig says it is a privilege to contribute to the project and honour his tipuna, John Hoani Ruha, who served with the Māori Pioneer Battalion.

“He was 22, which is the same age that I am now,” he says.

“He had finished in the Arras tunnels and they had transferred over to Belgium, and that’s where his final resting place is.”

Ko tā te Waka Maumahara, he whakahōnore i ngā hōia Māori i whawhai i te pae o te riri i Arras i te Pakanga Tuatahi o te Ao. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

He kawe i ngā kōrero tuku iho a rātau mā

Eraia Kiel, Kaiwhakahaere Matua at NZMACI, says the project is significant for both NZMACI and Arras.

“[NZMACI] celebrates 100 years this year, so it’s very fitting that we’re not only acknowledging 100 years of our existence, but this kaupapa is commemorating 110 years of the Battle of Arras.”

Kiel says many people know about the Second World War, but fewer know about the First World War.

“Tērā pea he tokoiti mātou e mōhio ana ki ētahi o ngā kōrero mō te Pakanga Tuarua, engari mō te Pakanga Tuatahi, kāore.”

He hopes the partnership will encourage future generations to learn about the contributions of their tūpuna.

“Hopefully, through this pou maumahara [people] will start to look into just what our tūpuna did in travelling that far away from home to serve in a battle that we had nothing to do with.”

Kiel is also calling for greater government support to strengthen the relationship.

“I urge our Government to lean in and support as well, because they served our country.”

I whai wā tēnei tira nō te taone o Arras i Wīwī ki te tiro ki te Waka Maumahara. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou

Tapsell says the agreements will help ensure the history is carried into the future.

“We often say, ‘Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou’, we will remember them, and what does that really mean?”

“Signing that agreement means that this is not just part of the history. We’re going to take these stories, these values and this service into our future.”

She says the agreements will also create opportunities for cultural exchange and economic benefits.

“It means that we want to have mutual benefit, so it’s not just about the historical and cultural connections, but also economic benefit,” Tapsell adds.

“I’m so passionate about creating opportunities for our people to visit Arras and France, but also equally ensuring that we’re promoting Rotorua as a destination of great people and very memorable places.”

The waka is expected to be completed in November, shipped to France in December and unveiled at the Wellington Quarry Memorial in April 2027.