Takerei Hikuroa-Peck, Oranga Tamariki’s new kairaranga ā-whānau in Rotorua, wants to put John Rangihau’s Pūao-te-Ata-tū report back to work.

I whakaputahia tēnei atikara e Pūkāea.

Takerei Hikuroa-Peck wants Oranga Tamariki to confront a fear he says is still felt by whānau who hear the agency’s name and think, ‘They’re coming to take my baby.’

As Rotorua’s new Kairaranga ā-Whānau, Hikuroa-Peck plans to bring the recommendations of Pūao-te-ata-tū, the landmark report led by John Rangihau, back into the agency’s day-to-day work. He wants whānau to have a greater say in the care of their tamariki.

“Ko taku kōrero ki ngā kaimahi o konei, me pupuru i ngā kōrero a taua rīpoata, me whakaoho anō, me whakaora anō i taua rīpoata,” he said.

“Tā mātou, tuatahi ake, me whakatika ngā āhuatanga o roto i te tari.”

Hikuroa-Peck, of Te Whakatōhea, was welcomed onto Tunohopu Marae in Rotorua last week after Oranga Tamariki reinstated the role locally. The Kairaranga ā-Whānau is a specialist Māori role focused on connecting tamariki and rangatahi Māori with their whānau, hapū and iwi. The work includes tracing whakapapa, finding relatives and supporting whānau to take part in decisions about their tamariki.

Hikuroa-Peck said his first steps would be to meet with Rotorua staff and work through the report.

“Me tika, me whakaoho tētahi tūranga pēnei ki roto o Oranga Tamariki kia tirohia ki ngā nawe me ngā kaupapa e taea e tātou te kawe, ā, kia pai te anga whakamua mō ā tātou tamariki.”

Forty years have passed since Pūao-te-ata-tū was published. Māori working in the sector have long called for its recommendations to be put into practice.

Oranga Tamariki regional commissioner Warwick Morehu (centre) says putting the report into practice is a shared responsibility across Waiariki. Credit: Pūkāea

“It’s not just Takerei that’s looking at Te Pūao-te-ata-tū. It’s all of us,” said Warwick Morehu, Oranga Tamariki’s regional commissioner for Tamariki and Whānau Services.

“Especially here in the Waiariki, we all have a responsibility to — and as a leadership team, we’ve drawn a line in the sand around Te Pūao-te-ata-tū and [we’re] putting it back to where it really needs to be.”

John Rangihau chaired the committee behind the 1986 report Pūao-te-Ata-tū, which called for whānau, hapū and iwi to have a greater say in the care of tamariki Māori. Credit: Pūkāea

Pūao-te-ata-tū, was presented to the Minister of Social Welfare in 1986. The advisory committee, chaired by John Rangihau, held 65 meetings around the country and found institutional racism within the Department of Social Welfare.

For tamariki Māori in state care, the committee recommended giving priority to placement with whānau, hapū or iwi. It also called for whānau, hapū and iwi to be involved in decisions about where children would live and who would care for them.

“Ko tēnei rīpoata i whakamoea, kāre mō te roanga ake o tōna oranga. I whakamoea nā ngā aupēhitanga o te Kāwana,” Hikuroa-Peck said.

“It kind of became irrelevant, me kī, ki a rātou te Kāwana, engari ki a mātou, ana, he oranga tonu kei roto i te ingoa, Te Pūao-te-Ata-tū — the breaking of dawn.”

In June 2025, 4,217 children were in state or approved care nationwide. Of those, 69 percent were Māori. Morehu said decisions about where children live and who looks after them remain important even when an immediate return to whānau is out of reach.

“I’ll be straight. Some of our tamariki, we want to send back to whānau, but they’re just not in a position, aye. And we want our kids to be safe, we want them to be well, we want them to grow. If that’s outside the whānau for now, then so be it. But where we put them is really important, and who we put them with.”

“In terms of the whānau in Rotorua, the needs are increasing. They are not decreasing,” said Hingatu Thompson, CEO of Manaaki Ora Trust.

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, of Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa, says believing in tamariki is a message to instil in the hearts of parents. Credit: Pūkāea

“We see a lot more of the tamariki being raised by their kuia and koroua, not because of a tikanga, but because their parents are struggling. Their parents are struggling with addictions, struggling with depression. Having Oranga Tamariki being more connected with the hapori … and I think the role will help do that.”

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, of Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa, said working inside the agency was a chance to see where it could improve.

“Koinā te mea nui, kia uru ki reira. Kātahi ka kite he aha ngā mea pea e ngoikore ana,” he said.

“Ko te whakapono ki ngā tamariki te mea hei whakatō ki ngā ngākau o ngā mātua. Koirā te mea nui.”

Nā Herewini Waikato rāua ko Piripi Taylor nō Pūkāea.