Kāingaroa voices call for change at the ballot box

Frustration with political promises runs deep in Kāingaroa, but one resident is urging the community to turn that frustration into votes as the general election approaches.

Once a hub of the forestry industry, with around 700 residents in 1986, the Eastern Bay of Plenty village was hit hard by job losses following government restructuring of the sector in 1987. For Hunt, the impact of those job losses remains visible nearly four decades later.

“Overnight everything changed. Our whole world changed. If you look around the village, you will still see we are stuck in that time capsule. Nothing really happened for Kāingaroa other than this building here,” he said, referring to the Kāingaroa Forest Village Community Centre.

Kāingaroa village, surrounded by plantation forest, continues to feel the effects of forestry job losses following government restructuring in 1987. Photo: Pūkāea

The 2023 Census recorded a median annual personal income of $25,600 for Kāingaroa residents aged 15 and over, compared with $41,500 nationally — a gap of $15,900. Resident Makere Martin questions whether a change of government will make a difference.

“You see all of the poverty … I think it doesn’t matter who gets in … you don’t see them until the next election … That’s when I get sad seeing all of that. They promise you this, they promise you that, but you don’t see it,” she said.

Residents have been working to strengthen local food security through a community vegetable garden at the Kāingaroa Forest Village Community Centre. Established in August by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa with Community-Led Development funding from the Department of Internal Affairs, the initiative has brought Hunt and other whānau together.

Hunt, who is also a Tribesmen leader, says the gang has taken on a greater role in supporting Kāingaroa in response to what he describes as government neglect.

“I would say we are front liners for our people. A lot of people thought we were just thugs on drugs, and I admit we were that at the beginning, but like I said, we matured.

Kāingaroa resident Makere Martin questions whether a change of government will deliver on promises made to the community. Photo: Pūkāea

“If all of these parties don’t get their A into Z, we might have a ‘Gangster Party’,” he said.

Hunt plans to visit clubs over the coming weeks to encourage members to vote. Despite his frustration, he remains committed to casting his own ballot.

“Cause it can be my one vote, your one vote, my wahine’s one vote, my tamariki’s vote. It all counts at the end of the day. It’s all about numbers.

“I will be voting just to make sure our voices get heard, and our votes count, and it’s all for our mokopuna.

“We want to see a Government that is going to help all of the people, our homeless, our hungry, our whānau who are struggling. We all need to vote.”

Nā Herewini Waikato rāua ko Piripi Taylor nō Pūkāea