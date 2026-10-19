‘The power is in our hands’: Young people aim for biggest youth voter turnout yet

The Te-Ika-a-Māui Soundsystem hīkoi kicked off at Māoriland in Ōtaki, calling for rangatahi to make their voices count at the ballot box. Photo credit: Supplied / On a Roll

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ

Young people are mobilising across Aotearoa, calling on their generation to enrol and vote in November’s general election.

Youth-led campaign On A Roll is hosting events in five cities on Saturday for its ‘Nationwide Mobilisation Day’, using music, kai and community gatherings to encourage rangatahi to have their say.

The tagline of the kaupapa is: “The biggest turnout of young people in our history.”

The nationwide mobilisation comes as around 166,000 young people aged 18 to 24 remain unenrolled to vote. However, over 20,000 young people enrolled to vote in a span of a month, from September to October.

On A Roll said young people had the numbers to make their voices heard, but many felt disconnected from the political system or questioned whether their vote would make a difference.

On A Roll is a youth-led campaign calling for the biggest youth voter turnout in Aotearoa New Zealand's history. On A Roll is a youth-led campaign calling for the biggest youth voter turnout in Aotearoa New Zealand's history.Supplied / On A Roll

“18-24-year-olds are the second-largest voting age group in Aotearoa. We’ve got the numbers, and the power is in our hands,” campaigners said.

“What if we all showed up?”

In Ōtara, a free festival called ŌRO is bringing together South Auckland artists, community groups and rangatahi, with voter enrolment alongside music, kai and other activities.

It follows a week-long music hīkoi from Pōneke to South Auckland, where the kaupapa took over the streets, skateparks and community spaces with music, kai and voter enrolment.

Events were also taking place in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin on Saturday, as the campaign made its final push ahead of the enrolment deadline.

Under changes to electoral law, voters must enrol before election day, with the deadline falling on October 25.

Youth-led campaign On A Roll is hosting events in five cities for its 'Nationwide Mobilisation Day'.Supplied / On A Roll

“We will be the biggest turnout of young people in our history,” On a Roll campaigners said.

“You don’t need to be a politics person or know who you’re voting for yet. This isn’t about political parties. It’s about us.

“Our future is being decided either way. This election, we get to have a say.”

Mobilisation Day events on Saturday 17 October:

Auckland - ORO: 1 pm-6 pm, Ōtara Town Centre. Free music festival, kai, community activations and voter enrolment.

Hamilton - Rolling in Nawton: 3 pm onwards, Nawton Skatepark. DJ, free food, prizes and voter enrolment.

Wellington - Roll Call: 4 pm-9 pm, Heyday Brewery and Bar. Music and voter enrolment.

Christchurch - Ice Scream Party: 9 am- 1.30 pm, Tupuārangi Halls (outside lawns). Free ice cream, kai, prizes and voter enrolment.

Dunedin - Storm the Streets: 12 pm-4 pm, Evison Lounge, Level 1, 84 Albany Street. Door-knocking and voter enrolment.

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ