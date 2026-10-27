Jobs, jobs, jobs - the difficult issue facing rangatahi

Dozens of job applications – and just a single response.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke says that’s the stark reality for young constituents in Hauraki-Waikato during this election.

“Rangatahi Māori have never been a priority when it comes to employment, no matter who is in power no matter who is the government. I know of people in my electorate who are giving forty applications to different jobs but only getting one back.”

The Te Pāti Māori MP shared the story during the Whakaata Māori Future Generations Debate in Tāmaki Makaurau Tuesday night which featured participants from National, Dan Bidois, Labour, Arena Williams, New Zealand First, Te Kira Lawrence, Green Party, Tamatha Paul and Eden Skipper for the Opportunity Party.

Those candidates grappling with staggering youth unemployment – at 17.2 per cent, it’s sitting at a thirty year high, with rangatahi Māori disproportionally affected.

Maipi-Clarke’s solution, devolve resources to communities.

Matariki Roche from advocacy body the Young Workers Resource Centre was sitting in the audience.

“We’re seeing these entry level jobs be taken away. I was at Burger King the other day and the operator on the drive through was an AI voice. That used to be my best friend’s job….if we’re not getting access to those jobs, we’re stunted from the get go,“ she said.

This was a marathon debate at an hour and half led by political reporter Whatitiri Te Wake. That length giving candidates, two of them newbies to national politics, time to cover broad issues from AI, the cost of living, climate change and the waiata tautoko they’d have to sing if given the nod by their nanny.

There were flashes of passion across the issues.

On rangatahi homelessness Paul, the Green Party MP, didn’t hold back on what she’d scrap on “day dot,” if she was in government.

“The reason that they are homeless is because the state has failed, so that will be the first thing that I will repeal. The move-on orders and the cruel MSD orders that blames people for their own circumstances.”

Labour’s Williams pushed her party’s “practical” plan to tackle “price gouging” to alleviate cost of living concerns.

But that saw Lawrence for New Zealand First take a shot at Labour’s record on supermarkets.

“Just a reminder that we were under a Labour government three years ago and they introduced a Grocery Commissioner who had no powers. So, it’s big talk there.”

The Opportunity Party’s Skipper argued for “resetting social welfare” identifying his party’s Citizen’s Income policy – a form of universal basic income.

National’s Bidois pushed back against Green Party tax cuts.

“Nothing is for free, when politicians come along and promise you free stuff, you always pay either through higher inflation, higher taxes or higher borrowing,” he said.

Maipi-Clarke argued that te reo Māori had come under attack under the coalition government.

“Kua rangona au i te wairua kawa o tēnei kāwanatanga ki te reo Māori i au e kōrero ana i roto i te whare mīere, me te wairua kawa, te wairua kino ki tā mātou reo Māori.

“I’ve heard the distain of this government towards te reo Māori when I speak in Parliament, the bitter attitude and contempt for our language.”

Te Wake asked the group to name one Māori stereotype they were sick of hearing about. It was a round where there were no arguments.

“Well, I can’t sing. And I think most people think all Māori can sing,” Lawrence joked.

“That we’re lazy and that we need to go get off the couch and get a job when there are no jobs,” Paul said.

The diver of the group, Skipper, wasn’t happy about the view that all Māori liked kaimoana. “Cause some don’t.”

Maipi-Clarke smiled through her answer. “That we’re all angry at every single thing, when we actually have a lot of solutions.”

Williams agreed. “It’s wāhine Māori being angry and opinionated – that’s a good thing.

Dan Bidois worried about his on the field skills. “I guess the stereotype of every Māori man likes to play rugby league. I love watching it but I’m not very good at rugby league.”