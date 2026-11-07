Sole Aboriginal treaty faces potential axe in Australian election

Aboriginal leaders are campaigning to protect Victoria’s treaty as the opposition pledges to scrap it if elected on November 28.

He pūrongo tēnei i whakaputa tuatahitia e Cameron Gooley o NITV

Australia’s first and only statewide treaty with First Peoples faces repeal if Victoria’s Liberal-National opposition wins the November 28 state election.

The Coalition has pledged to introduce legislation to repeal the treaty within its first 100 days in government. One Nation has separately committed to scrapping the agreement.

The treaty was signed on November 13, 2025, and came into effect on December 12 that year.

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson says repealing it would save money and allow funding to be directed towards programmes supporting Aboriginal Victorians.

“We’re doing so to ensure that we see $1 billion in savings over the next decade, and that we can ensure that we are putting money into programs and outcomes that are going to deliver for Aboriginal Victorians.”

The Coalition proposes replacing Gellung Warl, the independent First Peoples’ representative body, with a government department called First Nations Victoria, overseen by a minister.

Wilson says the department would be responsible for meeting and reporting on Closing the Gap targets.

Campaign to protect treaty

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO) is campaigning to protect the treaty and raise awareness of its significance ahead of the election.

Its campaign urges voters to protect progress in Aboriginal health, wellbeing and self-determination.

Aboriginal leader and VACCHO chief executive Jill Gallagher has challenged Wilson over the repeal pledge, questioning the precedent it would set.

“My personal message to Jess Wilson is, do you want to be the first politician in the world, the first government in the world if you are successful to repeal a treaty?”

What the treaty provides

Under the treaty legislation, the First Peoples’ Assembly within Gellung Warl can set rules and guidelines on specified matters affecting First Peoples, including community recognition, cultural safety and sharing existing water entitlements.

Reforms also support truth-telling in schools, Aboriginal community infrastructure, cultural events and participation in naming certain places.

Gellung Warl operates independently of government but cannot veto legislation or policy. It remains subject to parliamentary authority and independent oversight.

With recent polling putting the Liberal-National Coalition ahead of Labour, Victorian Premier Ben Carroll says the election carries significant consequences.

“This is the most consequential election in Victoria’s history.”

Victorians go to the polls on November 28.