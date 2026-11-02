Indigenous tourism training makes history at Uluṟu

Three Aṉangu trainees have made Australian tourism history at Uluṟu, becoming the first graduates of a nationally recognised Certificate III in Tourism.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei pūrongo e Dan Rennie o NITV i Ahitereiria.

Three Anangu trainees have made history at Uluru as the first graduates of a new Indigenous-led tourism qualification that brings together cultural knowledge and practical guiding skills.

The nationally recognised Certificate III in Tourism is delivered on Country, by Anangu, for Anangu.

Journey Beyond General Manager Roland Ah Chee said the programme placed Anangu language and ways of learning at its heart.

“It’s delivered by Anangu for Anangu on Country. But importantly, it’s also delivered in Pitjantjatjara. It’s delivered in Anangu ways of learning,

“This is special Country, special Nura. So, having tourism graduates who are Anangu delivering on those experiences is important,” Ah Chee said.

The programme aims to create employment opportunities for First Nations Australians while allowing A n angu to share their own stories, culture and connection to Country with visitors.

Students learn about traditional knowledge, cultural sites, land management, Tjukurpa and protocols around sharing culture with visitors, with key parts of the course taught by senior A n angu educators both in the classroom and on Country.

Ko Trevor Burton (left) tētahi o ngā ākonga a tōna Pāpā, a Rueben i te kura o NITA. Photo / NITV.

Trevor Burton, one of the first graduates, said learning traditional practices alongside his family had given him confidence in sharing his culture.

“Means a lot, like, you know, it’s showing that people, to A n angu people as well, that you can do it,” he said.

Trevor’s father, Reuben Burton, is a teacher at NITA. He said he was proud to see his son learning and carrying on A n angu knowledge.

“I am super proud that, you know, one of my boys going through this. You know, as I seen him since he was a baby and growing up,” he said.

“[I’ve] seen him a lot doing teachings then, you know, first time he was teaching me,” Trevor added.

A senior representative also highlighted the importance of having tourism guides with lived experience.

“When you speak, you’re not speaking as someone who has been trained just from a book, just in a classroom,” he said.

“You’re actually speaking from people who have grown up on Country and have had that knowledge passed down generation to generation from your ancestors.”

The graduates were among more than 20 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander trainees to graduate from the National Indigenous Training Academy (NITA) at Ayers Rock Resort.

The academy provides paid training, nationally recognised qualifications and employment pathways in tourism and hospitality.