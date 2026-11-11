Hundreds of mourners brave the weather to farewell Tā Pou Temara

Despite the rain, hundreds of mourners made their way to Ruatāhuna to farewell Tā Pou Temara.

Among those paying their respects was Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui.

Photo supplied: Te Ao Māori News

“He hōnoretanga tēnei nōku, kia tae mai ki konei ki tēnei wāhi rongonui, te kāinga o Tūteka mā, a Rangihau, wai ake, wai ake o Tūhoe, nā reira e mihi atu ana ki te wāhi nei ki te iwi kāinga anō hoki.”

Iwi from across the country, along with members of Parliament, travelled to Ruatāhuna to pay tribute to their teacher and mentor.

Fresh from the election and in the unusual waiting period before it is known who will form the next government, many MPs left Wellington after a series of caucus meetings on Tuesday.

Photo supplied: Te Ao Māori News

Among them was National MP-elect Tama Potaka, who acknowledged Tā Pou’s influence on those embracing Māori culture and identity.

“E tautoko ana i ngā mihi a te ngākau, a te wairua, a te mauri o tēnei tangata, e whakawehi, whakawana, whakaihi, o te hunga e ngana nei ki tō tātou tuākiritanga e ngana nei ki tō tātou ahurea.”

Photo supplied: RNZ

Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara, Greens’ Teanau Tuiono, Marama Davidson and Huhana Lyndon, Labour’s Willie Jackson and incoming list MP Kingi Kiriona were also among those attending.

Kiriona is a former student of Tā Pou’s.

Photo supplied: Te Ao Māori News

Former MP Peeni Henare spoke on behalf of Ngāpuhi during Tuesday’s proceedings. Speaking to media briefly before their pōhiri, he paid tribute to Tā Pou.

“He momo ka kore tātou e kitea ki roto i ngā tau kei mua i a tātou nō reira koirā te take, kua tae tahi mai a Ngāpuhi whānui me te kawe mai i ngā roimata o te waka o Mātaatua ki Mātaatua.”

Tā Pou’s long association with the legal world, including the Waitangi Tribunal, was also acknowledged.

Photo supplied: Te Ao Māori News

Recently appointed KC Mātānuku Mahuika said Tā Pou was deeply committed to Treaty work and its principles.

“He tangata piripono anō hoki ki ngā mahi Tiriti me ngā mātāpono o te tiriti, nā reira, āe kite au he maha ngā tāngata kua haere mai, nō reira me haere mai te tokomaha ka tika, ki te tuku atu i ngā mihi, me ngā tangi ki tēra o ngā koroua.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā-Rohe o Māngere was among the many rangatahi in attendance.

The kura came second at this year’s national secondary schools kapa haka competition after performing one of Tā Pou’s songs, with his blessing.

Photo supplied: Te Ao Māori News

Pere Wihongi of Te Wharekura o Māngere said the performance carried a responsibility to honour the scholar.

“Nā reira au ka mea atu ki ēnei tamariki, he whakatūpato ki te tū koutou ki te waiata i tēnei o ngā waiata, me rangatira, nā te mea, he rangatira tonu te tangata nāna nei koutou i whakaae, kia tuku i tērā o ngā waiata.”

As mourners continue to arrive in the rain, whānau in the hau kāinga are making final preparations for Tā Pou’s funeral on Thursday.