‘Precious taonga’: Tūtūkākā coast kiwi chicks bring hope for community

The kiwi chick named Toitū is receiving a health check before being released into the wild behind the Tūtūkākā campground. Toitū's father Te Wairoa was released at Matapōuri three years ago; its mother is an unknown wild kiwi. Photo: Tutukaka Landcare Coalition.

The names given to two one-month-old kiwi chicks born to boost the population on the Tūtūkākā coast reflect hope for the future.

The duo, who hatched in October on the Parangarahu block in south Matapōuri, have been newly gifted the names Toitū and Rauora by Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu hapū leader Aperahama Edwards.

Edwards said the names Toitū and Rauora spoke not only to the struggle of the people of Parangarahu but also the struggle and restoration of taonga such as the kiwi.

He said the name Toitū carried many meanings, including to be permanent, sustainable and enduring.

“Toitū means to be fearless in standing to protect things while Rauora speaks to being saved, being alive and moving towards a place of thriving and wellbeing,” Edwards said.

“Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu remains committed to the shared efforts of our community to protect, restore and care for our taonga. These are names of intention and hope. Toitū te whenua. Toitū te tangata. Rauora te katoa.”

Kiwi chick Rauora receiving a health check before being released into the wild at Matapōuri. Rauora’s mother Hinemoana and father Te Matā were both raised on Matakohe/Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour and released at Matapōuri in 2025. Photo: Tutukaka Landcare Coalition.

The chicks’ parents are part of a Tūtūkākā coast release programme jointly run by the Matapōuri’s Te Rangi Whakaahu marae trust and the Tutukaka (SUBS: correct, no macrons) Landcare Coalition, aimed at rebuilding kiwi numbers on the coast.

The parents are tamariki of kiwi reared on Whangārei Harbour’s Matakohe-Limestone Island kiwi creche.

Landcare coalition kiwi monitor Cam McInnes observed the chicks’ parents over several months as they incubated their eggs and reported the successful hatching.

Coalition chairman Nick Davies said the two chicks were a delightful reminder of the group’s aims to support biodiversity on the coast.

“Through the partnership with Te Whanau a Rangiwhakaahu hapū, we share this success. The addition of these kiwi to Tūtūkākā is made possible through the enduring support of KiwiCoast and Northland Regional Council,” Davies said.

“These chicks deepen our resolve and strengthen our efforts to provide a safe environment for such precious taonga.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.