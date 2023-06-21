Oranga Tamariki calls in ex-top cop over sex abuse allegations

Former police commissioner Mike Bush will lead an internal investigation into allegations of child sex abuse within the Ministry for Children. Photo / RNZ

Police have been called in to investigate multiple allegations of child sex abuse within the Ministry for Children, formerly CYFS.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani told media this morning allegations had been raised by OT staff about two individuals working within the group's youth justice and care protection residences.

Bush "Two investigations have commenced to determine the nature and extent of any offending," he said.

The allegations relate to abuse of five children but he couldn't rule out further allegations being lodged. He had appointed former police commissioner Mike Bush to run an internal investigation.

"Children in our care must be cared for. Children in our facilities must be safe," Te Kani said.

Bush takes over

"There is no room in this organisation for any young person to be put at risk by the behaviour of staff."

Bush will take over running the youth justice and care protection residence facilities.

The internal investigation will be completed within two months, according to Te Kani.

Te Kani said he could not provide additional information about the children however they were receiving support and their whānau had been notified.

The two individuals under investigation were not connected and have been stood down from their roles.

Shannon Pakura, Oranga Tamariki's former chief social worker will work alongside Bush to run the facilities.

Events this year

Te Kani says the abuse is alleged to have occurred within the past year, and both individuals were working within the ministry before the allegations.

He commended staff for bringing the revelations to light.

"There will rightfully be further questions about the specifics of the allegations," he said.

However, he needed to "allow investigations to take their course".

The outcomes of the investigations would be made public, he said.