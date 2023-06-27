Next chapter in Black Ferns story gets underway in Brisbane

The Black Ferns will take the field on Thursday for the first time since winning the World Cup. photo/Black Ferns

Allan Bunting is looking forward to starting the next chapter of Black Ferns rugby on Thursday night, naming six new players in the 23 to take on Australia in Brisbane.

34-year-old Bay of Plenty loosehead prop Kate Henwood (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau a Apanui), former New Zealand Rugby League representative Katelyn Vahaakolo (ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi) and Chiefs Manawa standout Mererangi Paul (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāti Rangitihi) have been named in the starting lineup.

Hurricanes Poua halfback Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki), Matatu first five-eighth Rosie Kelly and Black Ferns Sevens player Tenika Willison (Waikato) will make their debuts off the bench.

The game, the first for the world champions since the Rugby World Cup last year, marks the beginning of not only a busy year culminating with the inaugural WXV1 tournament but also the journey to defending the world cup in less than three years' time.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau a Apanui, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) says the buildup so far to this game has been about building on last year with a firm eye to the future.

"Obviously, the way that we played last year, the courage and the freedom that we built and we played with has definitely been the foundation and how we would still like to play come game day. And Bunting has been really clear on this next period being a period of building depth within our squad. With that has come also the new influence of our coaches in trying to evolve as individuals and as a team."

A debut two years in the making

For Hohaia, it will mark a special occasion, finally wearing the black jersey nearly two years after first being selected in the Black Ferns squad, but never getting an opportunity on the ill-fated 2021 European tour.

Bunting says it's an exciting time for Hohaia, and he is also excited for her.

"She brings a really good positive energy to our group and she is an exciting player. The one thing that really impressed me with Iritana is she loves defence too; she's not afraid to get in the line and make some tackles.

"We're really excited about her halfbacks. It's an opportunity for them to go out there and represent their families and our country, especially for Iritana for the first time. So I'm excited for her."

Iritana Hohaia is inline to finally make her Black Ferns Debut on Thursday night. photo/Black Ferns

Hohaia is locked in a battle with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu for the halfback role following the retirement of Kendra Cocksedge. Marino-Tauhinu has got the upper hand this week, starting in the No 9 jersey.

"She's got quite a lot of experience, Arihiana. She's a great leader off the field. She's an exciting player. You've seen her play I think against Scotland, and a few games in the World Cup. It really ignited our team and probably got the best that we ever did through the World Cup and she played there so I'm sure she's going to do the same this weekend."

Age no barrier

Henwood will complete a remarkable rise from relative obscurity when she takes the field in the No. 1 jersey - something she says she is still coming to terms with herself.

“I didn’t come back around to hear the rest of the team. I went a bit deaf and blind at the time.

“It was pretty overwhelming. I have to pinch myself. It is real. It’s not just a dream.”

The mother of two from Ōpōtiki was called into the Chiefs Manawa as injury cover ahead of this year's Super Rugby Aupiki campaign. She ended up playing all five games for the side, eventually getting a call from Bunting offering a full-time Black Ferns contract.

She believes she is a benefactor of the growth of women's rugby in recent years and doesn't see herself as an outlier, instead indicative of the talent still on offer.

"When I was younger, as young as some of my teammates, there probably weren't so many opportunities. Now with all these pathways popping up - super rugby and being able to see everybody, lots more people will get noticed and be able to make that journey."