Black Fern props hoping to bring rugby world cup back home

The Black Ferns are about to launch their World Cup campaign, and two of their key players are Māori front-rowers Kate Henwood (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau a Apanui) and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (Ngāti Kahungunu).

Henwood’s rise has been remarkable. The 34-year-old from Ōpōtiki spent years balancing rugby for Bay of Plenty with her job as an accountant.

In 2023 she was called into Chiefs Manawa as injury cover, her first professional contract. By the end of the season she was a Black Fern.

That opportunity came when Tangen-Wainohu suffered a serious injury.

“I got injured and ended up out for the rest of the year,” she said. “Kate played every game in the number one jersey. She reminds me of grit, but also of being grounded. She makes you realise there’s always something else to look forward to.”

She admitted there were moments when she questioned if she would return.

“I’d forgotten how full-on rugby can be,” she said. “Having two years off at home with my whānau was special, but coming back in, it’s all ball. It’s hectic, but I’m grateful.”

For Henwood, the chance was career-changing.

“Awhina’s misfortune turned into my fortune,” Henwood said. “That’s where I was introduced to Super Rugby and where I got picked up for the Black Ferns.”

For Tangen-Wainohu, one of the biggest highlights since her comeback came just last month when she led the Black Ferns haka for the first time.

“I was very fortunate to lead the haka and it kind of went crazy,” Tangen-Wainohu said.

“There were people I hold highly in Te Ao Māori who replied to it and I was stoked. I felt like I’d made it. I’m still on my own journey of learning te reo and learning my whakapapa from the ground up, so it was pretty special.”

Both props are also mothers. Henwood says her proudest achievement is showing other mums that they can return to sport after having children. Tangen-Wainohu says her son now gets to see her achievements and “live a life of love and laughter”.

Their attention now shifts to the World Cup in England where they hope to bring the world cup back to Aotearoa. “We’ve been training and working hard for so long,” Henwood said. “That’s the end goal.”

Tangen-Wainohu said the challenge will be different without home support.

“Last World Cup our whānau and friends were in the stands. We won’t have that in England, so it’s going to come down to our connection as a group and having each other’s backs,” she added.

By Hikurangi Jackson of Te Ao with Moana