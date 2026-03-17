Simon Kneebone joins Black Ferns coaching team

This article was first published by RNZ.

The Black Ferns have a new assistant coach who will focus on their set piece.

Simon Kneebone completes the coaching group, joining head coach Whitney Hansen, and assistants Tony Christie (attack) and Riki Flutey (defence).

Christie and Flutey had been assistants during Allan Bunting’s reign, which ended when the Black Ferns finished third at last year’s World Cup.

Kneebone has come through the ranks in women’s rugby coaching and helped Canterbury win back-to-back Farah Palmer Cup titles in 2018-19 as their forwards coach.

After returning to the Canterbury team in 2024, he was appointed assistant coach for Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki and assistant coach for the Black Ferns XV.

“Coaching in the women’s space is incredibly rewarding, I love how motivated the players are for growth both on and off the field, and supporting them as they chase greatness. The Black Ferns are a special team with a proud history and I’m excited to contribute to the success of our players as they reach their highest potential,” Kneebone said in a statement.

Hansen, who was appointed head coach at the end of last year, said Kneebone would bring much to the Black Ferns’ set piece.

“I’ve had the privilege of witnessing Simon’s coaching journey throughout the ranks and his knowledge around set piece is outstanding. His understanding of the style we want to play combined with his passion for skill development will be invaluable to this group in bringing out the best of our players, experienced and new.

“His ability to build trust will be critical to enhancing our environment alongside our other coaches and management. I believe we’ve got the best people in place,” Hansen said.

Jenelle Strickland will continue her role as Black Ferns team manager.

By RNZ.