All Blacks take aim at social media 'muppets' for attacks on Māori referee

The All Blacks have rallied behind Māori referee Ben O'Keeffe who revealed he has been subject to abuse and death threats on social media following the Super Rugby Pacific final.

O'Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua) was loudly booed during the game by fans, and subsequently received 'a torrent' of abuse in private messages. In an Instagram post he said while he doesn't let it affect him, it still isn't right.

"Abuse in any form is never okay,” he wrote alongside examples of the abuse.

“Unfortunately, as a union referee at the highest level, I have had to accept and grow accustomed to the post-match vitriol that fans normalise post-game. It’s a sad reality that it doesn’t affect me anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay.”

Veteran player Dane Coles (Ngāti Porou) says he has also been the target of online vitriol, and sympathises with O'Keeffe.

"As players, we have a responsibility. Everyone is passionate about the game but it is important to leave it where it was and respect him. Because the abuse is not a great thing, especially through direct messages from muppets on social media.

Referee backed

"I've been in those shoes and it's not fun. Clayton [McMillan] and everyone has reached out in full support of Ben. It's important we respect the refs in the game because they're doing a great job. Sometimes they don't get it right but it doesn't mean we can go out and do what people have done to him."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who has also had his fair share of critics online, also supported O'Keeffe.

"Like always, he's never going to get it 100 per cent right. Coaches are never going to get it 100 per cent right. Players are never going always get it right. But we've got an unforgiving crowd out there at the moment who like to pick holes. It's a sad part and I think we've all got a part to play. We've got a part to play, the media have got a part to play and we've got to stamp this out."

Changing focus

With the dust settled on the Super Rugby Pacific, the All Blacks assembled with a keen focus on regaining the Rugby World Cup later this year.

After four months of fierce competition, largely against each other in local derby matches, the 36-player squad has come together under the watchful eye of coach Ian Foster to prepare for the condensed Rugby Championship starting next month ahead of the World Cup in France later in the year.

A particularly brutal Super Rugby Pacifc final between the Chiefs and Crusaders, which saw three yellow cards and suspension to Anton Lienert-Brown, left many players tender as the All Blacks took to the training field for the first time in 2023.

Foster said about 40 per cent of the squad members were fresh and ready - mainly those from the Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders, while the other 60 per cent - Chiefs and Crusaders, were restricted to lighter training duties at Mt Smart Stadium, but it wasn't an unusual situation.

"It's a tough time, the transition time from one campaign to another. I guess you've got to get everyone on the same page, you've got to use different language, you have to deal with big emotions from a big final. It's business as normal in that sense."

Camp 'vital'

Veteran Dane Coles (Ngāti Porou), still sporting a wounded nose suffered in the Hurricanes' quarter-final loss to the Brumbies, says the players have had their fun reflecting on the end of the Super Rugby season but know it's time to move on.

"Tamaiti [Williams] can't talk - he's had a couple of days on a bender. He's got to get his voice back but, yeah, he's pretty quiet at the moment, which is good.

"With the Canes boys, obviously we had a week to process the loss and the Blues had come off their loss. Now with two different groups, Crusaders and Chiefs. But we've made a full stop and everybody has a different energy but over the next couple of days we'll get in, the boys will be on and we can get stuck into things."

Rugby World Cup year means a condensed international season so a lack of opportunities to hone game plans and combinations among the players. Foster and Coles both say this week's camp in Auckland before they leave for Argentina on Sunday is vital.

"I think our first priority is that rugby championship and going to a pretty hostile environment in Mendoza this week is pretty important. It sets us up for next week - getting the critical things done, and making sure we're in a good place when we get over there," Coles said.