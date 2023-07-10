Gov't to help nurture Kiribati language in Aotearoa

Photo / RNZ / Jogai Bhatt

Kiribati communities are celebrating Wikin te Taetae ni Kiribati - Kiribati Language Week.

New Zealand's Minister for Pacific Peoples, Barbara Edmonds, said the theme for the week translates to "Nurture, enhance and sustain the Tungaru language and culture".

She said of the 3225 i-Kiribati people living in New Zealand, 50 per cent speak Tungaru, 20 per cent of those born here can speak it, and 24 per cent under the age of 15 speak the language.

Ms Edmonds said there is a real push by Kiribati groups around the country to keep increasing these numbers.

There will also be celebrations for Kiribati Independence Day on July 12.

"Our Language Week Series provides an opportunity for all i-Kiribati people to celebrate culture, identity and language of the islands," Edmonds said.

Aotearoa benefits

"Tungaru is the name given to the people of Kiribati by their ancestors, with the Tungaru culture and language playing a pivotal role in identity and wellbeing.

"Our 2022 Pacific Languages Strategy illustrates that investing in, and increasing the number of Pacific bilingual and multilingual speakers is hugely beneficial for Aotearoa.

"It will help lift educational outcomes, enhance employment and earning opportunities, create cultural connections that improve wellbeing, and build the confidence and identity of our Pacific peoples.

"Through Budget 2023, we've invested $13.3 million to progress this strategy and ensure our communities better connect, learn and grow our languages.

"This week Kiribati groups will be hosting in-person and online events focused on learning Tungaru through cultural practices, storytelling, crafts, dance and music. A highlight of the week will also include celebrations for Kiribati Independence Day on July 12.

"I want to encourage all Kiwis to get behind Kiribati Language Week and learn something new about our Pacific neighbours - such as the greetings Mauri (welcome), Ko rabwa (thank you), and Ti a bo (goodbye)," Barbara Edmonds said.

Kiribati Language Week runs from July 9 to 15. More information and resources can be found on the Ministry for Pacific Peoples website.