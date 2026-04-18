Kingi Kiriona launches Hauraki-Waikato bid, hailed as ‘a great score for anyone’

Kingi Kiriona has formally launched his bid for Labour in Hauraki-Waikato, drawing strong backing from party leadership as the race for the electorate begins to take shape.

Following the announcement, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins and senior Māori MP Willie Jackson fronted media in Hamilton to endorse the newly selected candidate, signalling the party’s intent to mount a serious challenge for the seat.

The electorate is currently held by Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, whose popularity Jackson acknowledged while maintaining confidence in Kiriona’s support across the rohe.

“He tino uaua mō Kingi, e mōhio mātou tērā, ko te mea nui i whakakore tēnei kawanatanga, e mōhio tātou katoa ko wai te hoariri. Ko tēnei kāwanatanga,” he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, Labour President Jill Day and Senior MP Willie Jackson endorse the Labour Hauraki Waikato candidate Kingi Kiriona

Jackson said the contest would be highly competitive, describing it as a tough political battle, with both candidates enjoying strong backing among voters.

Hipkins echoed that sentiment, pointing to Kiriona’s experience and community connections as key strengths.

“He’s got a range of experience in health and education, kapa haka, and Te Ao Māori, all of the skills that he’s gonna bring to the job are really important to us,” he said.

He said Kiriona’s background and on-the-ground insight position him as a credible contender in what is shaping up to be a closely fought race.

Neither Hipkins nor Jackson would be drawn on where Kiriona would sit on Labour’s list, despite questions over whether the contest could split the vote between Hana-Rawhiti and Kingi in Hauraki-Waikato.

Kingi Kiriona (right) and Tiare Kata Teinakore on stage at Te Matatini. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises

Speaking to RNZ on Saturday morning, Kingi said the governments shift away from kaupapa Māori, particularly in education, drove his decision to enter politics.

“It’s policies like that that really hit hard at the spirit of Māori. And as someone that’s always fought for mātauranga Māori and for the place of mātauranga Māori, particularly within education, alongside my partner, Te Waipounamu, our whānau, our colleagues, actually, in TupuOra, it would be remiss of me not to stand up in the way that I’m standing up right now to say enough is enough.”

Jackson confirmed the next announcement will be made in the coming days on who will contest the Te Tai Hauauru electorate for Labour.