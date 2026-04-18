Te Matatini 2027: Te Tū Mataora defend regional title

Te Tū Mataora retain their championship as three teams qualify for Te Matatini 2027.

Te Tū Mataora have successfully defended their title at the 2026 Rangitāne Senior Regional Kapa Haka competition.

Standing today at the Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, the rōpū maintained their dominance in the region, securing the top spot once again.

The qualifying rōpū are:

Te Tū Mataora Te Tini o Rehua Te Whirikōkō o Rangitāne

Ngā rōpū ka whakakanohi i a Rangitāne ki Te Matatini 2027

Te Tū Mataora has maintained a firm grip on the Rangitāne regional title since 2018, continuing a legacy that began with their first national appearance in 2009.

Haimona Maruera, the group’s kaitataki tāne, explained that their whakaeke acknowledges a tīpuna from Taranaki while remaining rooted in Rangitāne. He also acknowledged the succession of rangatahi currently entering the rōpū.

“Nō mātou tonu te whare, huri te ao kua tae mai a māua tamariki kua uru ki tō tātou whare, nā rātou te ako, te whakahaere i tō tātou nei whare”

Te Tini o Rehua secured second place, Kaitataki Rex Paraku noted that their bracket acknowledged all rōpū vying for a spot on the national stage.

“Ko te waiata a-ringa he matarua te tikanga o ngā kōrero ko tētahi mata he hiki i ngā kapa katoa, whakangahau mai, whakataetae mai”

Te Whirikōkō o Rangitāne claimed the third qualifying spot, matching their debut rank from 2024. Chris Whaiapu explained that the poi centered on the hononga between Rangitāne and the Aotea and Tokomaru waka, specifically focusing on the history of intermarriage between them.

“I ngā rā o mua i kōrerotia a tātou nei tūpuna ki ngā wāhine me āta whiriwhirihia he tāne mou, koirā te kura huna i roto i te titonga, kia haumarutia nei, kia kore ngā iwi e rua e pakanga” says Whaiapu.

Unity and honouring loved ones

Members of Tū Mai Aorangi. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Tū Mai Aorangi opened the event with a performance centered on the strength of Māori identity. Hinemoana Durie-Shedlock expressed that the purpose of their stand was to bring their uri together, especially those living away from their hau kāinga.

“Ehara i te mea he tīma whakakī wāhanga noa, ka tautoko te kaupapa kia tuku anō ngā tīma hei kanohi kitea mō tēnei roherohenga a tātou” says Durie-Shedlock.

Rawiri Shedlock, also a member of Tū Mai Aorangi made a call to the audience regarding the importance of voting, stating that every voice matters regardless of political affiliation.

“Me aro nui ki ngā āhuatanga kaua kī ake mō te māori noa iho nei engari mō ngāi tātou, inā ka pai te māori, i roto i ōna ahutanga katoa, ka pai te katoa” says Shedlock.

Members of Te Riu o Tāmaki. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Te Riu o Tāmaki dedicated their performance to two late members of the rōpū. Member Te Rīaki Tamasese stated the whakawātea served as a tribute to the roles both individuals played in the group’s history.

“Ko te mea nui taioreore ko te kawe tō tātou mate ki runga i te papa tū waewae hei tangihanga mō te ao katoa, he kaihaka raua mō tō mātou kapa” says Tamasese.

Members of Te Whānau kuini o Īrihāpeti. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Te Whānau o Īrāhapeti and Kikiwhenua focused on the revival of traditional compositions, bringing historic regional items back to the stage.

Joel Te Maro, member of Te Whānau o Īrāhapeti says “he tautoko i te kaupapa o rā me ngā rōpū haka e whakataetae ana me te wā harikoa, tino piki nui tō mātou wairua”

Tamai Nicholson of Kikiwhenua noted the importance of providing a platform for the language.

“He nui ngā kaupapa kei waenganui a tātou mō ngā rangatahi huri noa e pā ana ki ngā kaupapa whakahirahira mō tātou ngā iwi o rangitane, nō reira ko tēnei tētahi wāhi ka taea te reo māori, whakahuatia”

Members of Kikiwhenua. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.