Te Matatini: Tainui waka winners announced, two kapa to make debut

Winners of the 2026 Regionals were announced on Saturday night.

After a two day competition and twenty three kapa from across the region taking the stage, representing their whānau, marae and communities - the winners for the Tainui Waka regional competition have been announced.

The rōpū who qualify are.

Te Pou o Mangataawhiri Te Iti Kahurangi Te Kapa Haka o Aawhina I Te Kaupapa Te Haona Kaha Mōtai Tangata Rau Ngaa Pua o Te Koowhara

Te Kapa Haka o Aawhina I Te Kaupapa and Te Haona Kaha will make their debut at Te Matatini in 2027.

Te Whare Haka o Tainui spokesperson Ataahua Papa elated at the coming together of uri of the region.

“He rawe te wairua, kua hiki, kua piki ake te wairua i te kitenga i ngā kapa inanahi rā me ngā kapa i te ata nei” she said.

Kaumātua remained a defining presence, a hallmark of Waikato kaupapa.

Friday’s performances included many seasoned kaumātua, well known for their command of traditional waiata and haka, complete with the crowd-pleasing kopikopi hip movements.

“Nō mātou o Tainui waka te whiwhi i te whakaaetanga kia tū ngā kaumātua, ngā kapa, ki runga i te atamira. Ki a rātou koinei mea tuarua, ko te Taikura ki Pōneke, ko ngā whakataetae ā rohe.”

Saturday’s performances started with Mōtai Tangata Rau putting two back-to-back performances by their respective kapa. Leaving some audience members proud at the level of haka displayed by both teams.

Nā wai i porotiki

Following the news of his announcement to contest the Hauraki-Waikato electorate, donning a red kahu huruhuru and a red rāpaki, Kingi Kiriona thanked Te Arikinui for endorsing his tono.

“Te Arikinui. Te mauri o te motu, te purotu o te ao. Tēnei hoki tō mōkai, e tū whakaiti nei ki mua i tōu aroaro. Te hōnore nui kua utaina mai e koe ki runga i a au.” he said.

Te Pou o Mangatawhiri delivered a strong performance and in his whaikōrero, leader Hira Hona was more skeptical of the politics currently at play.

“Rua mano rua tekau mā rua te tau, ka puta i a Kiingi Tuuheitia te kii, e te ao tōrangapū, kaua te iwi Māori he whutupōro porotiki mā koutou. E te iwi, he tau pōti te tau, he tau oati te tau, he tau rūkahu te tau, he tau mirimiri raho te tau.” he said.

Te Matatini 2027

Under the mantle of the Kiingitanga, the region will host next year’s Te Matatini Festival at Hopuhopu.

Ata says planning and logistics are already underway, with strong anticipation building for the event.

“E rere ana ngā whakaritenga. Hei te marama o Hune ka kitea tātou, e whia ngā kapa ka tu ki te atamira. Tērā pea e nui ake i te ono tekau”.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.