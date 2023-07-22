Zoe Hobbs second to world superstar

NZ's Zoe Hobbs (right) was 8th against the two fastest women of 2023, race winner Sha’Carri Richardson of the US and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (2nd and third from left) in Poland on Sunday (local time). (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The list of superstars Zoe Hobbs is clocking up outstanding 100m finishes alongside is growing rapidly.

Fresh from her 10.96 earlier this month to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hobbs has run second to 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica at a track meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Thursday (local time).

Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.82 seconds for the win in her first race of the year, ahead of Hobbs in 11.08 and third-placed Kennedy Blackmon of the United States in 11.11.

Days earlier, Hobbs was eighth in Poland alongside the two fastest women of 2023 in Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (10.65) and American Sha’Carri Richardson (10.71).

Richardson’s 10.76 gave her the win by the finest of margins from Jackson in 10.78. Poland’s Ewa Swoboda was third in 10.94.

Hobbs recorded a time of 11.15 at Sunday’s (local time) Silesia Diamond League meet.

The Kiwi’s Olympic qualifying 10.96 at La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland on 2 July currently ranks as the 14th fastest women’s 100m of 2023.



