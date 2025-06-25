Zoe Hobbs sets new Oceania record at latest meet

The sprinter has just hit a new Oceania record of 10.94 secs in the 100m race in the Czech Republic. Video credit: World Athletics & Louie Hadfield/Athletics NZ

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) has just run a new Oceania record of 10.94 seconds in the 100m race at the Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic.

The previous record of 10.96 seconds was also set by Hobbs.

“I know is that it was a really good start, I came out really low, almost stumbled, but I managed to hold it, and maybe at 30 I was still ahead, and I was thinking what the heck is going on, just keep going, just keep flowing. I don’t know, I’m mind blown, but I’m super stoked,” the 27-year-old said after her race.

Although with a record-breaking sprint, Hobbs came in 3rd in the overall race.

Zoe Hobbs. Photo / James Rhodes / Athletics NZ

Since leaving New Zealand, she told Athletics NZ she had been struggling in her last two European races, but has been training hard.

“I’ve been in good form lately with training. The last two [to] three weeks have been really consistent, and I felt really good; it just hasn’t quite shown in the results.

“Last weekend in Finland was reassuring, so I feel like I’ve got a bit of a roll now and just wanted to carry on the moment from last week.”

This is the first time Hobbs has run under 11 seconds since 2023.