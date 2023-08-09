Māori author releases his debut novel - The Bone Tree

Emerging novelist Airana Ngarewa (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru, Ngāruahine) last night released his debut novel The Bone Tree surrounded by his whānau at the Pātea Māori Club.

In his novel, Ngarewa invites readers to experience an evocative exploration and delves into the heart of a poignant question that resonates with us all: How can we best protect the ones we love?

The local author draws on his own experience growing up in Taranaki

“The story is based in Taranaki about some boys born out of the city. Mum has disappeared andD ad has passed and they’re trying to navigate their way,” Ngarewa says.

“One of the questions that sit at the heart of the story is what happens when systems that are meant to protect us, predate on us. For me, it’s about representing the reality, representing our stories and I’m certainly not one to tell anyone about what needs to happen, only what is happening right now.”

‘Power of stories’

Ngarewa claims he wasn’t particularly good at English at school, was often mischievous, and ran away.

“But when I became an adult, I got into reading, read some Patricia Grace, some Witi Ihimaera, stories about Māori, stories about the places where we grew up, how we grew up and then I became convinced of the power of stories.”

Ngarewa also mentions that his book is a dedication to his whānau and community, which is the reason why he decided to launch his book at the Pātea Māori club.

“I think my priority is always Pātea, that’s where I was born and raised and so we launched it last night with my nannies, koro, aunties and uncles and they really loved it.”

Reading isn’t massive in Pātea. Haka, waiata and poi that carried the mana (power) that sound, closing the Pātea freezing works, and now we’ve got some literature in there as well.”

Ngarewa plans to release his next book, which will be totally in te reo Māori. in two years’ time.