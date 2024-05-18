Aotearoa Music Awards 2024: Where to watch and who will perform?

A selection of finalists in the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards, clockwise from top left, Aaradhna, COTERIE, Tom Scott, Jordyn with a Why, Stan Walker. Photo: Supplied / RNZ

One of the biggest nights in New Zealand music is fast approaching - the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards will be held on 30 May at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

RNZ is the official media partner for the awards and will be streaming live video of the awards ceremony across multiple platforms on the night.

It’s dedicated team of reporters will also be covering red carpet looks and backstage interviews across RNZ and TAHI’s digital channels.

Several artists are set to perform at the Aotearoa Music Awards, including Jordyn with a Why, Princess Chelsea, Coterie, Georgia Lines, MOHI, Corrella, Kaylee Bell, and Stan Walker.

Jordyn with a Why, aka Jordyn Rapana, is a Tāmaki Makaurau kaiako and musician. Rapana is a finalist in the Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau - Best Māori Artist and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award categories.

Taite Music Prize 2023 winner Chelsea Nikkel, better known by her stage name Princess Chelsea, is a singer, songwriter, producer, and classically-trained pianist. She is a finalist for three awards this year - Best Solo Artist, Best Alternative Artist, and Album of the Year for her fifth album, Everything Is Going To Be Alright.

Coterie is up for four awards, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best Roots Artist. The four-member trans-Tasman band are known for their 2021 hit single ‘Cool It Down’, which is almost nominated this year for Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award.

Georgia Lines is known for making feel good, RnB-sprinkled pop. The Tāmaki Makaurau artist is up for the Best Pop Artist award this year.

MOHI was awarded Most Promising Emerging Artist at the Waiata Māori Music Awards in 2022. This year, the neo-soul artist is up for two AMAs: Best Māori Artist and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award.

Corrella is an eight-member roots regae band who came into prominence with their 2023 single ‘Blue Eyed Māori’. The group is up for a Single of the Year award.

Kaylee Bell is a New Zealand country artist making it big over the ditch. In 2013, she won the Toyota Star Maker award, making her the first New Zealand-born artist to win since Keith Urban in 1990. Bell is a finalist in three categories this year: Best Country Artist, Best Solo Artist, and Single of the Year.

Stan Walker is up for five awards this year, including Best Solo Artist, Best Māori Artist, and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award. He is also nominated for Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

