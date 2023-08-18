Hawaiian musicians band together for their own Maui benefit concert

In a show of solidarity, Hawaiian performers are joining forces for the Wiwo’ole Maui benefit concert, scheduled for this Saturday.

It will be aimed at aiding those affected by the devastating fires on the island of Maui.

The concert, set against the backdrop of the landscapes and homes, seeks to rally support for local community groups and families.

At the core of the event’s message lies a plea for resilience and unity among the locals, urging them to retain ownership of their land and resist the pressures of selling to real estate investors.

With the fires causing havoc on their homes and lives, the people of Lahaina are being inspired to “be brave, courageous, and strong,” as Nāpua Greig, a prominent musician there emphasised.

“Everybody wants to do all that they can to help. The carpenters want to build, the chefs they want to cook, everybody is saying ‘whatever my skill set is, I want to do it’.

As artists, we want to sing, we want to do what we can and, if what we can do can earn so much money, then let’s do it.”

The concert boasts an impressive lineup including singers Cody Pueo Pata, Amy Hanaiali’i, and Grammy award-winner Kalani Pe’a.

Pe’a, a renowned singer-songwriter, talked about the beauty of artists uniting with humility, setting aside personal agendas for the greater good.

“As Kanaka (indigenous) we are refusing to submit our money to really big organisations, that cannot tell us if the money is rightfully going to the right people.

We are working with an EIN number and a direct line. Where this money is going to, we are going to be accounted for, as Kanaka we want to see where our money is going.”

The event will be live-streamed from the Grand Wailea Resort, offering free access to viewers worldwide.

The outpouring of support from across the globe has not gone unnoticed by the people of Maui.

Nāpua Greig, visibly moved, expressed gratitude to supporters from Aotearoa and beyond.

“Your mele (song) fuels us, empowers us. Please, keep singing, keep praying, because we hear it all and we need it all.”

The Wiwo’ole Maui benefit concert is set to start at 10:30 am NZ Time, broadcasting through social media platforms.

As the harmonious voices of Hawaiian artists resonate, a profound message of resilience and unity will echo, inspiring hope for the recovery of the fire-ravaged communities.