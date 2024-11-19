The Manu: a generational Kiwi tradition, a way of life

The manu bomb - a classic Kiwi pastime and nationwide phenomenon - is more than just a splash, it’s a way of life, according to manu ambassador Hads Te Huia (Ngāti Maniapoto).

“It’s generational - my uncle taught me alongside my cousins,” he says.

“[We] used to have a rule that we go to the river - go and do a bomb, [have] a swim. If you don’t [bomb], you’re walking home. And I’ve never walked home. "

The manu itself is defined as a bomb technique where the body forms a clear V-shape, with the bum hitting the water first.

Te Huia spent years perfecting his manu technique in the Waikato region and says it’s about much more than just making a splash.

“There’s physics involved, there’s a science to the manu. It’s not just making a splash - it’s about timing-tuck ratio.”

Bomblife’s big following

“It’s from the moment you leave the platform to the moment you hit the water. It’s about making sure your body is folded up in a V-shape.”

Te Huia gained national popularity among the Aotearoa manu community upon starting the Bomblife New Zealand Facebook page in 2016 - the page now has a following of more than 30,000.

“[Manus are] a past-time that should be enjoyed by everyone.”

As a youngster growing up in Kāwhia in the 1990′s, Te Huia says the infamous manu bombs were known as ‘Mangeres’. Some say this is because the technique may have originated in the Auckland suburb of Māngere.

Te Huia notes other variations of the manu include gorillas, coffin bombs, knee-bombs and whippies.

“Every town has their own versions, their own whakapapa to it.”

“It’s more than just doing a bomb [for] me.”

Safety important

Te Huia competed in Aotearoa’s first national bombing comp [in] Taupō in 2017 and a year later returned as a judge. The manu enthusiast is now an ambassador for the Z Manu Championships.

With more than 2,000 competitors making a splash in last year’s inaugural event, this year will see more people, categories and prizes added.

Te Huia also highlights the cultural and spiritual significance of the manu artform, saying that water is a source of life.

“I’ve never really swam in the Waikato River - [I’ve] sort of seen it as an entity. Being Māori, our ancestors have always been in tune with our taiao.”

“[It] can be very tapu place but if you respect it, it’ll take care of you.”

While statistics on manu-related injuries remain unknown, water safety is still a big concern in Aotearoa.

‘Get up again and have another jam’

According to the latest Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) Drowning Report, on average 100 people die each year due to drowning in Aotearoa, making it one of the leading causes of accidental death.

“I’m really big on the safety thing - I’ve had a few friends damage themselves by the pool,” he says.

“I think there are a lot of kids who just need to have a bit more education around the water.”

Te Huia has spoken to local councils and boards to find safer alternatives for swimmers.

He is thrilled with the special bombing platforms on waterfronts in Tauranga and Wellington, ensuring safer bombing for all.

With summer fast approaching, Te Huia encourages everyone to give the manu a go.

“You have to do a backslap - that’s what’ll teach you I reckon.

“Just learn how to fail, accept your failures and just like life get up again and have another jam.”

The first regional manu competition will take place in Tauranga Moana on December 7.