‘Repugnant’, Iwi interests slam alleged gov’t move to push through Kermadec Sanctuary before election

A view from Rangitahua (Raoul) Island, Kermadec Islands, New Zealand. Meyer Islands (Center Left), Dayrell Island (Center Right), Egeria Rock (foreground), Chanter Island (in the trees on the right) and Nugent Island in the trees on the very left. Photo / Lawrie Mead / Public Domain

Te Ohu Kaimoana, which represents the collective interests of 58 iwi organisations in fishing is lambasting apparent government plans to fast track the establishment of the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary, before October’s general election, without Iwi support.

In a letter addressed to Environment Minister David Parker, cited by teaomaori.news, Te Ohu Kaimoana chairperson Pahia Turia slammed as ‘repugnant’ reports suggesting the government’s intent to pass the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into law under urgency in the final days of the government.

“If it is proven to be correct, this is a breach of the Crown’s responsibility to act in good faith to protect the fisheries deed of settlement and would result in an extinguishment of rights confirmed by the deed,” he warned.

Te Ohu Kaimoana chairperson Pahia Turia says if ministers want to pass the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into law under urgency in the final days of this Parliament, they'll have a fight on their hands. (Supplied)

In 2015, then Prime Minister John Key unexpectedly unveiled plans for a vast marine sanctuary, spanning 620,000 sq km or about 15 percent of New Zealand’s total Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), during a speech to the United Nations.

The announcement took many rangatira off guard since iwi had been granted ownership of the quota in the Kermadecs as part of the 1992 Sealord settlement.

Although not against the idea of a sanctuary, the move is perceived by Te Ohu Kaimoana as an abrupt attempt by the government to reclaim rights unilaterally.

“This has never ever been about the money,” Turia told Newsroom recently.

“Fundamentally, you can’t have these binding settlements and then decide, when it suits you, that you’re going to undermine those and do what you want to do.”

A letter to David Parker, Minister for the Environment slams as ‘repugnant’, reports suggesting the government plans to pass the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into law under urgency, in the final days of parliament. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald)

Turia says Iwi leaders were set to meet “kanohi ki te kanohi” (face to face) on August 24 to consider an indigenous-led approach to marine management but now they’re locking in an emergency meeting to decide what to do next.

With only 58 days to the general election, the government has been sitting in urgency to pass several bills, including reforms to the contentious three waters plan, and changes to the Resource Management Act.

The letter to Parker asserts 42 iwi organisations had voted resoundingly to reject the Crown’s current sanctuary proposal.

Iwi and Te Ohu Kaimoana “will vehemently oppose any attempts to pass any legislation that extinguishes Māori rights and interests,” it says.