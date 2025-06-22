The 2025 list of most popular Māori baby names is out

Each year a tally is taken of Māori first names and middle names given to children and registered with the Department of Internal Affairs. Photo / Supplied / Whakawhetū

This article was first published on RNZ.

Aroha and Ariki remain the most popular Māori baby names for the third year running.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has released the top five names given to kōtiro and tāne born in the past 12 months.

There were 173 kōtiro called Aroha or a variation of the name, such as Te Aroha / Te-Aroha / TeAroha. And 137 boys were named Ariki, or Te Ariki / Āriki / te Ariki.

Also in the top five girls’ names were Maia, Moana, Anahera, and Atarangi.

The other tāne top five were: Wiremu, Koa, Mikaere and Rangi.

The tally of names included all that were registered with DIA / Te Tari Taiwhenua between 1 July 2024 and 18 June 2025 - dates chosen to align with the Tangaroa lunar calendar period associated with Matariki, as advised by the Matariki Advisory Committee, DIA said.

Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages Russell Burnard said each name told a story. “It’s a reflection of whakapapa, identity, and the hopes whānau hold for their tamariki,” he said.

Great care was taken in compiling the annual list.

“We approach the creation of the Māori baby names list with deep respect and cultural responsibility. Each name is carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with te reo Māori conventions - right down to the structure of vowels and consonants, and the presence of macrons.

“Our process includes consultation with kaumātua and final review by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. Through this collaboration we aim to honour the mana of Māori names.”

- RNZ