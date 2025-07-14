New Ngāti Kahungunu and Crown strategy aims to boost outcomes for whānau

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua and Crown agency representatives at the inaugural He Kawenata Hoū hui in Masterton. Photo: supplied.

A new strategy to transform social and economic outcomes for whānau is underway as Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust met with senior officials from 12 Crown agencies.

The initial hui was a formal discussion to begin realising the opportunities of ‘He Kawenata Hōu’. Settlement Trust Chair, Paora Ammunson, said this was part of the iwi’s commitment outlined in their Treaty settlement legislation.

“Our settlement was signed back in 2021 and included a new covenant – He Kawenata Hōu – as the platform for us to build a new Tiriti relationship between Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua and the Crown.

“Having these senior government officials all come to us here in Masterton signifies the unique and ongoing nature of He Kawenata Hōu.

“We are talking about a foundational strategy for the social and economic revitalisation of our iwi. Crucially, we must plan how to address the severe inequities that our whānau are facing.”

He noted that the strategy’s development presents a significant opportunity for the Crown and its responsible agencies to show their dedication to an authentic Treaty partnership.

“Our iwi is committed to making this mahi our priority focus, and as our Treaty partner, we expect the Crown to do the same.

“Discussions with these agencies so far have been positive and supportive of our hapū-led approach.”

Crown representatives and the Trust met in Masterton on July 9 to hold the hui. Crown agencies involved in the discussions included Health NZ; the Ministries of Education, Social Development, Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Justice, Housing and Urban Development; Oranga Tamariki; NZ Police; the Department of Corrections; Te Puni Kōkiri; the Social Investment Agency; and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Ray Hall, the Settlement Trust Group Chief Executive, said the meeting in Masterton was a significant step for all parties.

“We are encouraged by the shared willingness to explore practical initiatives that will start to make a real difference for whānau who are facing serious deprivation in our communities.

“Our goal is to enable our whānau to thrive in their daily lives, across all areas of hauora including health, education, employment, income, housing, and cultural connection,” Hall said.

Hall added that the overarching strategy is expected to be developed over the coming months and finalised later this year.