Warriors welcome Sea Eagles challenge at sold-out Mt Smart clash

Shaun Johnson shows off his magic in last week's Wests Tigers game in Hamilton. Photo: Michael Bradley/Getty Images (Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

It’s the second-to-last game to be hosted at Go Media Stadium but it’s also another sellout for the Warriors this Friday night.

Carrying on from a tough win in Hamilton last week against the Wests Tigers, the New Zealand club takes on the Manly Sea Eagles in their third-to-last game of the regular NRL season.

Though they’re guaranteed a spot in the finals, the first since 2018, it’s the momentum and five-game win streak that they’ll want to keep to stay in the top four.

The Sea Eagles could make the finals too, sitting 12th on the table with a three-point difference from number eight. But everything must go right from now on for them to do so, and it starts with a victory in their first New Zealand game since 2019.

And, with the announcement of the Pacific Championships in mid-October earlier this week, perhaps now is the time for players to perform as best they can, as any club would, to be selected for their respective nations.

For the task at hand, young gun Taine Tuaupiki returns fullback duties to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who has recovered after a nasty head knock two weeks before against the Titans.

The only other change is prop Bunty Afoa stepping in for Mitchell Barnett, who, after scoring the opening try last week, is on recovery for a laceration below the knee.

Two milestones are nearing for two star players. Captain Tohu Harris will have his 99th Warriors game, while halfback Shaun Johnson will be one game short of reaching 250 NRL appearances this week.

Manly have been fluctuating all season, with two of their last five games ending in victories, but overall are nine wins, 11 losses and a draw - although they have an impressive 25-12 win-loss record against the Warriors.

And even in Auckland, the Sea Eagles take almost three-quarters of all their Mt Smart clashes as wins.

It’s momentum-building versus a top-eight finish chase. Will the Warriors extend their streak to six wins, or will the Sea Eagles ruin their night? Find out from kick-off tonight at 8pm live on Sky Sport.



