Tāmaki Paenga Hira broadens outreach for Māori

Two new appointments have been made to the Auckland War Memorial Museum, both with the aim of drawing Māori to the museum with a new approach to its historical, scientific, artistic and cultural exhibits.

The new Māori director at the Auckland Museum, Te Arepa Mōrehu of Ngāti Whatua, is aiming to create a space for Māori to enter the museum and see exhibits that they can relate to. And he says the returning of artefacts is something that should be led by their people.

“It’s cool and I’m excited to see what we can do. These relics and treasures should come back home and live together again in the same place so that Māori and all of New Zealand can see them. But for me, I agree that this should be led by Māori,” he says.

Newly appointed collections and research director David Reeves also shares these views, that the attraction of Māori artefacts is one thing that will help engage the interest of Māori.

Reeves says, “One thing we’ve already been working on and is coming very soon in November, is we’re going to be displaying the Te Rā, a Māori sail from the British Museum, which we’ve been working on with the Christchurch Gallery, and other researchers from around the country. It’ll be a very special day when we open that display.”

Time for a new Te Māori?

But there is still a desire to share the history of Māori art, history and culture with the world. In the 1980s, the exhibition Te Māori took Māori culture to America and put Māori art on the international map.

Both these new appointees agree this kind of attraction can draw in more Māori visitors.

“There has been a bit of discussion over when we are we doing that again, because it’s been nearly 40 years since that happened. That’ll be a huge national endeavour, and it would need to be led by Māori,” Reeves says.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see because they are able to see themselves. All due to the fact that these carvings are from their ancestors. Their ancestors made these carvings. So when they hear the history and the kōrero behind these treasures, you can see the penny drop, and they say, ‘oh okay, these treasures are mine also’.” Mōrehu says.