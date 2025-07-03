Son of late Takutai Tarsh Kemp calls for Māori to register for voting

This article was first published by RNZ

The son of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp who died suddenly last week has called on Māori to sign up to the Māori Roll.

The MP for Tāmaki Makaurau was buried at Opaea Marae near Taihape on Monday at a service attended by over 300 people.

Kemp is a long way from her Tamaki Makaurau electorate, where she spent much of her life and raised a family - but for Kemp and her whanau, Opaea Marae is home.

Her son, Te Manea Kauika-Quinlan said it took the death of his mum for him to realise how much her work resonated with Maori and hoped it did not go to waste.

“Now’s the time, whānau. Why is it when something like this happens it’s the kick up the bum we needed.

“I know you’re probably sick of hearing it, ‘get off the general role, get on the Māori role!’. E whānau, get on the Māori role! Don’t let this go to waste,” Kauika-Quinlan said.

Like his mother, he said Māori had the voting power to tip the scales.

Among the mourners were Takutai Kemp's colleagues from Te Pati Maori. Photo: RNZ/Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

“If each and every one of us voted - just us here - that’s enough, that’s heaps already. I’m no political ideology or anything like that, ko enei ngā kōrero o aku whaea,” he said.

Among the mourners were Takutai Kemp’s colleagues from Te Pati Maori.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi lamented the loss of a good friend and a staunch fighter for Maori.

“It’s not until people pass away, then you actually know the impact that one has on many lives.

“The many stones that are thrown up on the shore of te Takutai Moana,” Waititi said.

Speaking to the crowd, Waititi said the “power” was “in our hands”.

“We are not outnumbered. We are out organised. Organise yourselves,” he said.

A table near the wharekai was set up offering Te Pati Maori merchandise and guidance on how to sign up to the Maori roll.

A number of politicans paid their respects at the marae since Kemp arrived on Saturday, including members of National Party and the Greens.

“We acknowledge Chloe walking on here with her Māori party beanie on, Peeni Henare sitting on the pae with his Māori party beanie on,” Waititi said.

“Chris, we look forward to seeing you walk off this marae with your Māori Party beanie on,” he said, speaking to Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

When it was time for them to meet, Rawiri Waititi told Chris Hipkins he should not turn his head.

MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp was buried at Opaea Marae near Taihape. Photo: RNZ/Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

“She died, and she lived, serving her people, and that mahi must continue. So when this tīwaiwaka, Chris, when have our kōrero, kaua e tahuri atu to kanohi, tahuri mai.

“When my face turns to yours, don’t turn yours somewhere else,” Waititi said.

“I am very pleased that the sun has come out, and therefore I can decline your offer of an umbrella. The heat has arrived, and therefore I don’t need the beanie - but we always need friends,” Hipkins said

Hipkins said Labour extended all of its aroha to Kemp’s whanau and colleagues.

“To Te Pāti Māori, thank you for your manaakitanga today, and genuinely, I say thank you to you, and of course, we extend our aroha to you in Parliament as well.

“We look forward Debbie and Rawiri to seeing you back when Parliament resumes,” he said.

Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp was buried behind the marae, in front of a small church surrounded by her tūpuna.

Before she was put to rest, Te Pati Maori sent her off with a song - “Proud to be Māori” by illumiNGĀTI.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira of RNZ