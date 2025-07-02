Takutai Tarsh Kemp’s Youth MP delivers her speech in Youth Parliament

Youth MP for Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp, Renee Lloyd-Parangi (Ngāpuhi - Ngāti Rēhia), took her place in Youth Parliament’s general debate, determined to carry forward the legacy of her late MP.

On Tuesday, Lloyd-Parangi stood alongside hundreds mourning the passing of Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp, 50, at her tangi at Ōpaea marae in Taihape.

Only a day after, the rangatahi stood in the debating chamber representing not only her electorate but the aspirations of rangatahi from Tāmaki Makaurau.

She said there was discussion about whether she should still attend Youth Parliament after Kemp’s tragic death last week, but she said it was clear for her that her late MP would want her to represent the voice of rangatahi.

“For Takutai, rangatahi were very important to her,” Lloyd-Parangi told Te Ao News after she delivered her speech.

After paying tribute to her MP, her speech focussed on the revitalisation of te reo Māori in urban areas, specifically for rangatahi.

“She [Takutai] always said how she wanted rangatahi to be the rangatira o nāianei, that we have a place to speak and to kōrero about these important kaupapa such as te reo Māori.”

Her speech spoke of te reo rangatira and how it should not be used as a token gesture but as a taonga to be fiercely protected and nurtured.

“Many rangatahi live away from their iwi and whenua and so I thought it was really important, especially when I have had kōrero with rangatahi across Tāmaki,” she said.

“They told me how disconnected they felt from their reo and their culture compared to other electorates. In Tāmaki, where we are in the city, we don’t get that same experience or chance to learn our dialect. That is why I wanted to raise it.”

Lloyd-Parangi is part of a new generation of Youth MPs determined to drive change for their communities, following in the footsteps of Takutai Kemp.

Accusations of the Ministry of Youth Development Censoring Speeches

Several Youth MPs have spoken out after parts of their speeches were censored or removed altogether, sparking criticism that the mock Parliament failed to fully reflect the voices of rangatahi.

It’s understood references to issues such as Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Palestine, and criticisms of Government policies were either cut or toned down, with Youth MPs only finding out shortly before their speeches were due to be delivered.

Some rangatahi expressed their anger at the move, and others described it as disappointing, saying it undermined the purpose of Youth Parliament to empower young people to speak honestly and raise the issues that matter to them and their communities.

Despite the restrictions, many Youth MPs, including Lloyd-Parangi, say they remain determined to amplify the voices of their peers and ensure their voices are heard.

The Ministry for Youth Development, whicih runs Youth Parliament which happens every 3 years, said that suggestions to alter speeches were standard protocol, they were intended to ensure clarity, maintain non-partisan tone, and protect Youth MPs from potential legal risks such as defamation or contempt of court as theya re not protected by parliamentary privilege.

The Ministry’s general manager, John Robertson, emphasised these guidelines had been in place since the 2022 Youth Parliament.

He reassured Youth MPs that the final decision on speech content was theirs to make.

However, Te Ao Māori news understands that that was not made clear when the Ministry emailed the Youth MPs their speeches back with corrections, that the email subject line explicitly said ‘Changes Required’.

It is also understood that although there has been similar practice in previous Youth Parliaments, it has not been this heavy-handed.