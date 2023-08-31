Zoe Hobbs and 100m superstars set for Zürich Diamond League

World champion Sha'Carri Richardson (6) of the United States trails Zoe Hobbs (8) in the early stages of the women's 100m semi-final heat at the world athletics championships in Budapest last week. (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Zoe Hobbs has the exciting prospect of racing new women’s 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and legendary Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Zürich Diamond League in Switzerland on Friday morning (NZT).

Richardson, 23, blitzed the field in a world championship-record 10.65s to win gold in Budapest last week.

The Kiwi lined up against the American in a “stacked” heat of the world championships last Tuesday, which also included Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson who ran the second-fastest 200m in history at the meet.

With a heat time of 11.02s, Hobbs was just 0.01s away from making New Zealand athletic history, as the first Kiwi athlete, male or female, to ever make a world championships 100m final. She ended Budapest 23 as the 10th fastest woman in the world. Hobbs, 25, has a personal best time of 10.96s recorded in Switzerland in July.

Richardson and Thompson-Herah are the main drawcards in the women’s 100m in Zürich.

The 31-year-old Jamaican’s 10.54s in 2021 is the second-fastest women’s 100m ever, behind American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49 in 1988.

Thompson-Herah is the first woman to win the sprint double at consecutive Olympics, winning gold in the 100m and 200m at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020.



