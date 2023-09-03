Wairoa ticket wins $10.3 million in Lotto

A lucky powerball player from Wairoa will be smiling all the way to the bank after winning $10.3 million in Saturday night’s lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa.

The store’s lotto manager, Michele Lynch, told the NZ Herald the big win is going to be the “talk of the town”.

“I’m so excited - even if it’s not me who has won. For my town, it’s a big thing,” she said.

“It’s going to be the talk of the town for the whole week.”

The prize is made up of $10 million from powerball first division and $333,333 from lotto first division.

“We’re all wishing it was going to be a local from Wairoa - that’s all we wish for.”

The win comes just weeks after a $37.125 million powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu, who are “looking forward to helping their family with the win”.



