New cultural precinct keeps students happy as Wainuiomata High School rebuilds

Wainuiomata High School Māori department head Matauranga Te Rauna says students are engaging more in class time because of the school’s new cultural precinct, which includes a whare kai, technology and art hubs.

Wainuiomata High School is getting a much-needed makeover. And students are excited about their new facilities as they come on stream.

“Our classrooms were quite dirty in the past,” Wainuiomata High School student Kahukura Te Rauna says. “The other students and I were amazed to see our new buildings.”

Another student, Keelan Renata says the new classrooms are “stunning and also the new buildings that, have been opened”.

Issues through the years had badly impacted school buildings and property.

Te Rauna says the new facilities have been “awesome” for the students. “It’s beautiful to come to school and go into the all-new classrooms. It is good for the heart, and it reflects the values of Te Whare Tapawha. It’s good for their health, for their mental health and their spiritual wellbeing also. It’s just fantastic.”

In 2018, an initial government investment was $24 million for the upgrade. Now, a total of $67 million will be spent on the upgrade, which is on track to be finished in 2025.

Students happy as building continues

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says about 65% of the construction work has been completed “and we have given them an undertaking that we want to see this project through”

He says building costs have escalated during that time and it has been “quite a complex project as well in the sense that extra foundation work has been required and so on”.

Te Rauna says the community has immense pride in its school. And the school is one parents want to send their children to.

Renata says the classrooms used to be “appalling” but are now upgraded. “It is a good strategy for our school to entice more students from the valley to our school.”

Te Rauna: “These new buildings are fantastic. We have opened Te Ao Whakawaia, our dining hall, Te Rongopai, and our new learning centre Ngāhuia.”

“This particular building was opened in 2002. It has been over 20 years we have been waiting for a new dining hall. We now have a new dining hall - Te Rongopai. It’s overwhelming to see our new classrooms being built,” Te Rauna said.

The next steps include building the third classroom block to accommodate the high school’s students.