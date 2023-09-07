Omāhu Marae to host special Waiata Māori Music Awards show in Hastings

Close to 250 people, some displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle, are about to be treated to a special marae show in Hastings by some of the biggest names in Māori music.

On Friday evening, Omāhu Marae in Heretaunga will host the show, which will form part of the 16th National Waiata Māori Music Awards to be broadcast on Whakaata Māori in October.

As the awards ceremony will be virtual, organisers decided to hold a special evening performance at the marae instead of asking guest artists and finalists to perform in an empty venue for the live recording, awards executive director Ellison Huata says.

She says this year’s awards will have a strong focus on helping those displaced by the weather events in January and February.

“The recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has left a lasting impact on our beautiful Aotearoa,” Huata says.

“Our hearts go out to the affected areas, particularly Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Kahungunu, which have been home to the National Waiata Māori Music Awards for the past 15 years.”

The lineup of performers for the Omāhu Marae show include Maisey Rika, Taisha Tari, Seth Haapu, Tipene, Nikau Grace, Makayla Purcell-Mainini, Rakai Whauwhau, the Tuari Brothers and Pereri King.

“We understand that many people still may not have homes to go to. They are being hosted by marae like Omahu because they have nowhere to go,” Huata says.

“Whānau are really up against it and we wanted to do something to lift their spirits. Through the power of music, we can heal, uplift, and inspire one another.”



