Te Mātārae’s Wetini Mitai-Ngatai named an icon of Māori music

Three icons of Māori music are to be honoured at the Waiata Māori Music Awards in October.

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, Whirimako Black and Katchafire will be recognised as Iconic Award winners for their significant contribution to the music industry at the virtual awards to be broadcast on Whakaata Māori.

Mitai-Ngatai will receive the award as a “keeper of traditions” for his “exceptional skill and knowledge in Māori music and dance”, Black as an expert composer of “a remarkable body of work in te reo Māori”, and Katchafire for the group’s iconic contribution to the music industry and “unwavering dedication to Māori music”.

The category is not judged but is awarded to highlight the work of past and present performers, singers and songwriters working in the Māori music sector.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust says:

Te Tohu Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru - Iconic Keeper of Tradition Award

Recipient: Wetini Mitai

The recipient of the Keeper of Traditions Award is someone who has demonstrated exceptional skill and knowledge in Māori music and dance.

They have not only mastered the technical aspects of these art forms but have also delved into the cultural significance and history behind them.

This individual has dedicated countless hours to teaching and mentoring others, ensuring that the traditions and practices of Māori culture are carried on to future generations. They have shown a passion for sharing their knowledge and have made a significant impact on the lives of their students.

Through their work, the recipient of this award has helped to strengthen the Māori community and promote cultural understanding and appreciation. They have become a role model and inspiration to others, embodying the spirit of the Keeper of Traditions.

It is with great honour that we present this award to an individual who has dedicated their life to preserve and promote Māori culture through music and dance.

Their commitment and passion make you a true keeper of traditions.

Your exceptional talent and dedication to Māori music have not gone unnoticed, and we are thrilled to recognise your outstanding achievements. This recognition is a testament to your hard work, creativity, and commitment to preserving and promoting Māori music and culture.

Te Tohu Kaiwhakairo I Te Kupu o Nehe, Iconic Māori Music Composer Award

Recipient: Whirimako Black

Photo / NZ Herald

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust extends our warmest congratulations to Whirimako Black for being the recipient of the prestigious Iconic Māori Music Composers Award.

This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon an individual who has composed a remarkable body of work in te reo Māori, drawing inspiration from traditional and historical teachings while incorporating contemporary or traditional styles.

Your contributions have had a profound impact on the development of Māori music, and we commend your dedication and talent.

Your compositions have not only enriched the musical landscape but also served as a powerful means of cultural expression. We applaud her outstanding achievements and the significant influence she has had on Māori music.

Te Tohu o te Ahumahi Pūoru, Iconic Contribution to Music Industry Award

Recipient: Katchafire

Photo / Katchafire

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Katchafire for being the recipients of the prestigious Te Tohu o te Ahumahi Pūoru - Iconic Māori Music Industry Award.

This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon a group or individual who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Māori music and has made significant contributions to the New Zealand music industry.

We applaud Katchafire for their outstanding achievements and their commitment to promoting and preserving Māori music. Their passion and talent have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the industry.