Nanaia Mahuta: ‘Aotearoa deeply committed to our Pacific whānau’

Nanaia Mahuta says Aotearoa’s deeply committed to “our Pacific whānau” as she heads off to Fiji on Wednesday to attend the Pacific Islands Forum meeting for foreign ministers in Suva on Friday, ahead of November’s forum leaders meeting in the Cook Islands

The forum is the primary platform for kōrero between the Pacific nations.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply committed to working with our Pacific whānau to strengthen our cooperation, and share ways to combat the challenges facing the Blue Pacific Continent,” Mahuta said.

“Blue Pacific Continent” is a forum term to describe their shared geography, culture and challenges.

“The forum is the core platform for Pacific countries to talanoa and build consensus on issues of shared interest and importance like climate change, regional security and ensuring we continue to work together to maintain strong regional unity.”

The hui will focus on key regional priorities, including a long-term 2050 strategy to tackle challenges facing the Pacific region.

‘Enhancing Pacific mana’

“In line with the 2050 Strategy, ministers will deliberate on global and regional strategic trends and dynamics, the climate crisis, and a revitalised gender equality declaration,” the forum secretariat said in a release Tuesday.

The discussion will include the release of treated Fukushima nuclear wastewater by Japan into the Pacific Ocean, it said.

Mahuta says Friday’s hui will be a chance to provide support and “enhance Pacific mana”.

“This meeting will be an opportunity to connect and discuss — as Pacific partners, kanohi ki te kanohi — how the region can continue to work together in response to the many pressures affecting Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, and in ways that support Pacific priorities and enhance Pacific mana.”

While in Fiji, she will also undertake bilateral meetings with forum foreign ministers and visit Adi Cakobau School.