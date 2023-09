More than 14,000 people have reported feeling the 6.2 earthquake that rattled the South Island shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

The strong, shallow quake hit at 9.14am about 45km north of Geraldine and was 11km deep.

It’s been described as long, wavy and rolling, causing dizziness and motion sickness for some people.

Initially reported as magnitude 5.8, it has since been upgraded to 6.2 and is the strongest earthquake recorded in New Zealand this year.