Māori champion junior powerlifter shares his journey to success

Tiaki Freeman hopes to stand on the podium at the world championships within the next two years. Photo: ELC

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

Champion junior powerlifter Tiaki Freeman fell in love with the sport while trying to get stronger for rugby.

When he started out, the 22-year-old civil engineer of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Kahungunu whakapapa had no idea where the sport would take him. However, in his four years of competing, Freeman has travelled to places including Costa Rica and Malta. He will head to South Africa in August for the world championships.

Powerlifting consists of three different lifts - squat, bench press and deadlift. A competitor is allowed three attempts on each lift and is judged on the combined total of the weight lifted. That total is compared with the other competitors’ totals to determine the winner.

Competitors are grouped by weight class and gender. Freeman competes in the 105kg division for 18- to 24-year-olds.

Freeman has to train to maintain his strength so that he peaks at the right time to coincide with competitions. A training programme lasts around 12 weeks, with the last four weeks crucial so the athlete can reach peak strength on the day of the contest. Preparing for competition also means closely monitoring nutrition and making sure that his diet supports recovery between training sessions.

At the August world championships in Sun City, Freeman will face competitors from the US, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Britain, Singapore and many other countries. In his first IPF World Junior and Sub-Juniors Powerlifting Championships in 2024, he placed 22nd. Last year he placed ninth. He hopes to maintain that trajectory and stand on the podium within the next two years.

Freeman holds the national squat and deadlift records for 105kg junior men. His best squat is 310kg, best bench press 170kg and his best deadlift 325kg.

Freeman believes that with the right coaching and motivation, Māori and Pacific people could excel at powerlifting and other strength-based sports.

He advised anyone keen to get into powerlifting to search online for Powerlifting NZ or NZ Powerlifting. This would lead to the local federation, which regulated competition.

Regional, novice or club competitions were a good place to start, he said. These stepping stones were essential for anyone wanting to get to national-level and potentially international-level competitions.

Freeman said the inspiration to keep going and succeed in the sport came from “my close circle of people around me”.

Nā Moera Tuilaepa-Taylor nō RNZ