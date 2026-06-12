Te Puni Kōkiri backs down on 27 job cuts after union challenge

Te Puni Kōkiri has abandoned plans to cut 27 jobs after facing legal action from the Public Service Association, marking a rare win for public sector workers as they face a Government-driven push to shrink the state sector.

The Public Service Association had taken the agency to the Employment Relations Authority, alleging Te Puni Kōkiri breached its collective agreement by failing to properly consult the union before announcing the proposed restructure.

The now-withdrawn proposal would have cut 27 positions across Māori capability, health and safety, information systems, property and finance functions.

Combined with earlier restructures, total losses at the agency would have exceeded 100 roles, around one-fifth of its workforce.

PSA Te Kaihautū Māori, Jack McDonald, said the decision was a hard-fought win led by Te Puni Kōkiri staff themselves.

“Ka whakatau a Te Puni Kōkiri, ka kati rātou i tā rātou mahere ki te whakakorengia i ngā tūranga mahi mō ngā kaimahi 27, nā reira kua toa ngā kaimahi o Te Puni Kōkiri, a mātou mema o Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“He toa nui tēnei mā mātou.”

McDonald said the dispute wasn’t always solely about individual jobs, but about protecting kaupapa Māori within the public service.

“Ehara mā ngā kaimahi anake, engari mā ngā kaupapa Māori te take.”

McDonald warned the outcome should not be viewed as a permanent reprieve.

He said the union’s legal challenge centred on Te Puni Kōkiri’s obligations under its collective agreement, which requires the agency to consult with the union before making decisions affecting workers.

“Ko te āhuatanga o tērā kirimana me āta kōrero a Te Puni Kōkiri ki te uniana i mua i ēnei whakataunga. Kāore rātou i mahi pērā.”

While welcoming the reversal, he said wider concerns remain as government agencies continue to face pressure to reduce spending.

A win, for now.

The decision comes amid a broader public sector overhaul announced by Finance Minister Nicola Willis ahead of Budget 2026.

The Government plans to reduce the size of the public service by around 9,000 roles by 2029 through a combination of workforce reductions, restructures and greater use of technology.

McDonald said many of the recent restructures had disproportionately affected Māori-focused teams and roles, particularly those focused on Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori capability.

“I kite tātou i ngā kōrero o te kāwanatanga, a Nicola Willis, Tama Pōtaka mā. I kite i te tahua i ngā wiki kua pahure, kua whakaiti ake te rahi o te pūtea ki Te Puni Kōkiri me ngā tari kāwanatanga katoa.

“Mēnā ka pīrangi te kāwanatanga ki te whakakorengia i ngā tūranga mahi e hāngai ana ki te Tiriti o Waitangi, nā reira he tino uaua tēnei wā mō ngā kaimahi Māori ki ngā tari kāwanatanga.”

He pointed to recent restructures affecting Māori-focused teams and functions at agencies including Statistics New Zealand, Kāinga Ora, WorkSafe, Inland Revenue, the Ministry of Health and Pharmac, arguing the trend extends well beyond Te Puni Kōkiri.

“Ko tā mātou mahi o Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, ki te whawhai tonu mō rātou.”

Māori capability teams remain under pressure

Most recently, ACC proposed disestablishing its Māori and Equity team, removing all 24 existing positions and establishing 10 new roles instead. The proposal would also reduce dedicated capability focused on Pasifika and disabled communities.

The PSA argues the changes would weaken ACC’s ability to address long-standing disparities in outcomes for Māori and other groups.

At WorkSafe, staff are also consulting on a restructure that would remove a dedicated function focused on reducing workplace injury rates among Māori, Pasifika and migrant workers.

McDonald said the proposal risks undermining progress that has already been made.

“Decentralising this capability will put at risk a successful approach that has seen the rate for serious injuries for kaimahi Māori compared with non-Māori fall from 55% in 2018-2022 down to 30% in 2024.”

He said specialist Māori teams were often more effective when working collectively rather than being dispersed throughout organisations.

“We know from experience that spreading culturally skilled workers thinly across an organisation dilutes their influence and makes them less effective than when they operate as part of a team.”

The ACC and WorkSafe proposals have yet to be finalised, but McDonald said they demonstrated the pressure facing Māori capability and Te Tiriti-focused functions across the wider public service.

For McDonald, the decision by Te Puni Kōkiri to withdraw its proposed cuts provides some relief, but does little to ease concerns about the future of Māori capability and Te Tiriti-focused work across government agencies.

“Ka mōhio tātou, kāre e kore, ka tuku ngā tari kāwanatanga i ngā kaupapa hou ki te whakakorengia i ngā tūranga mahi o ngā kaimahi.

“Nō reira, ko tā mātou mahi o Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, ki te whawhai tonu mō rātou.”

Te Puni Kōkiri has been approached for comment.