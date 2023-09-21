Transforming and indigenising trade policy that cares for whānau, whenua and wai

Dr Jason Mika’s next research project based on using kaupapa Māori and Indigenous methodologies to mitigate climate change and environmental harm has been given almost $15 million by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Endeavour Fund.

The project is titled Tauhokohoko: Indigenising trade policy and enabling mana motuhake through Indigenous trade.

Mika (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungunu) and his research team Te Kotahi will examine strategies where business achievement and financial success are judged by the level of contributions to the well-being of people and the environment rather than by individual gain.

It’s not to say that profit isn’t part of the research, but rather how to make the profits work for everyone.

In turn, it aims to establish a new Indigenous-based framework for international trade that prioritises the welfare of ngā tāngata (the people) and te taiao (the environment).

“I think our Māori enterprises who are already involved in exporting are interested in being profitable and productive but they want to do it in a way that’s good for our whānau, whenua and wai,” Mika says.

“We’re really fortunate to receive this grant funding because it allows us to dream big, think big and pursue some really risky research aims that have a lot of potential.”

The project is also partnered with Te Taumata, who is a voice for Māori on trade between Aotearoa and the rest of the world.

Outcomes that Mika is hoping for are Māori aspirations to be fulfilled, and hopefully trading with other Indigenous peoples worldwide to achieve a climate-resilient economy.

“If we’re in a position to enable mana motuhake, that is tribal autonomy and Māori aspirations to be fulfilled, can we do that through Indigenous trade? That’s one of the aspirations.”

Mika is hoping that his work will carry on from the work of past advocacy groups for establishing by-Māori for Māori approaches, like Ngā Toko Whakarururanga.

“Our Crown officials, our agencies, have really been receptive to our perspectives on trade policies. So the research has the ability to understand how we can progress toward a more inclusive, equitable approach to trade policy.”