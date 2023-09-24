‘Don’t come the dingo with me’: Peters zeroes in on Aussie-owned banks and supermarkets

Winston Peters was in good form on the campaign trail this week, keeping our neighbours across the ditch on their toes, as he took aim at ‘rip-off’ Australian-owned banks and supermarkets at a town hall meeting in Lower Hutt, an Australian Associated Press (AAP) report says.

Peters, speaking to a few hundred locals, is said to have zeroed in on New Zealand’s “crippling” cost of living and offered up a couple of solutions.

“Can we get on top of it? Yes, if we attack foreign-owned duopolies in the food supply market,” he said.

“And we can also get on top of costs if we attack foreign-owned banks: Aussies ripping off New Zealanders in this country.”

The NZ First leader intends to launch inquiries into supermarkets and banks if part of the next government.

“It is outrageous what they’re getting away with. Do you think Ned Kelly ... is going to behave himself when he gets here?” the AAP reported Peters said.

“I’m not bashing Aussies. I love them. But don’t come the dingo with me. Don’t come the raw prawn with us for goodness sake!”







