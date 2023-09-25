National-NZ First coalition a possibility, says Luxon

With the general election looming a little over two weeks away, and polls showing a tight race, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has hinted at a possible coalition with New Zealand First, if it’s what’s needed to get Labour out of government.

Luxon’s stance on working with Winston Peters, had been shrouded in ambiguity for months. However, in a video statement this morning, he broke his silence, saying, “Now, here’s the deal. If you want to change the government, then please party vote National.”

He continued, “Beyond that, my strong preference is to form a strong and stable two-party coalition government between National and ACT. I believe that government would be in the best interests of New Zealanders at this very uncertain time.”

Luxon made it clear that his willingness to work with New Zealand First was contingent on the need to keep a Labour-led coalition out of government, stating, “if New Zealand First is returned to Parliament, and I need to pick up the phone to Mr. Peters to keep Labour and the coalition of chaos out, I will make that call.” he said.

This statement harks back to the uncertainty of 2017 when New Zealand First played a pivotal role in government formation. Luxon acknowledged the rarity of a National-NZ First partnership, noting, “New Zealand First hasn’t gone with National in 27 years and could choose Labour again, but that decision is ultimately up to you. Because at the end of the day, elections are about choices.”

In 1993, then National MP Winston Peters, fueled by a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the Party, and its neo-liberal agenda severed ties with the party and founded New Zealand First.

He triggered a by-election in his electorate in which he stood as an independent, winning with 90.8% of votes.

In the 1996 election, New Zealand First won 17 seats and formed a coalition with the National Party.

This coalition ended after 20 months in August 1998 due to disagreements, including the National Party’s plan to sell the Government’s shares in Wellington Airport, which led to Winston Peters walking out of a Cabinet discussion and his subsequent dismissal by Prime Minister Jenny Shipley.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Michael Cunningham, NZME

In response to Luxon’s comments, Peters remained tight-lipped about post-election proposals, expressing disappointment with the media’s focus on coalitions, rather than economic and social crises facing the nation.

“The voters of this country ... will decide this issue - not politicians and most certainly not the media.” he told Ingrid Hipkiss on Morning Report this morning.

Peters added he’d had no meetings with Christopher Luxon and reaffirmed his previous rejection of working with Labour, saying, “You know I ruled Mr. Hipkins out two years ago.”

Meanwhile, NZ First’s Northland candidate, Shane Jones, emphasized that it was premature to speculate about potential coalition partners.

“The final character of the make-up of a government post-October 14 ... [is] too speculative to talk about until such time or justify to Kiwis we deserve to be back in Parliament.” he said.

The latest polls show National leading Labour, with ACT and the Greens in third and fourth place respectively. New Zealand First is on the cusp of the 5 percent threshold to enter Parliament.