He Aha te Whakatau? Te Tiriti, tensions and the Māori vote

On the latest episode of He Aha te Whakatau, the discussion centred on political developments, proposed policy changes, and issues affecting Māori and rangatahi across Aotearoa.

The podcast opened with the ACT Party’s “One Public Service for All” policy, which would reform the public service and end race-based hiring. ACT leader David Seymour also said people should not be forced to take part in karakia in the workplace.

In an interview with Moana Maniapoto, Seymour said:

“Would you want that - people fearful? People feeling that they’re being indoctrinated against their will? People feeling that they’re going to miss out on job opportunities, or even miss out on promotion or even miss out on a job at all because of their beliefs?”

Host Rukuwai Allen raised concerns about the proposed changes, saying: “It gives a lot of power to Parliament to be able to define the role of Te Tiriti across different things.”

Mani Dunlop described the proposal as a relitigation of the Treaty Principles Bill, but through a broader constitutional reform approach.

With the election just over 10 weeks away, New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones also issued a warning to the Waitangi Tribunal, saying sweeping change could be ahead if his party returns to government.

Jones said, “If you continue to thwart the democratic mandate of small parties like New Zealand First, you are imperiling your very existence.”

His message to the Waitangi Tribunal was to focus its judgements on issues that contribute to social cohesion.

Meanwhile, National’s proposed Online Safety Bill would prevent under-16s from using social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. While experts and students have acknowledged potential benefits, rangatahi remain divided over whether a blanket ban is the right solution.

Te Pāti Māori has also launched its election strategy, asking whānau to consider candidate votes for the party while using their party vote to support potential coalition partners. The strategy has sparked conversations around the kai table about how whānau want to vote.

Official figures show 60,170 Māori voters changed or updated their electoral details between 31 March and 6 August 2026, including 17,033 roll changes and 11,272 new enrolments. More people moved onto the Māori roll than the general roll.